Minecraft Redditor builds a bridge for a friend for 10 diamonds

The Minecraft subreddit is filled with all kinds of entertaining and innovative posts involving the vast sandbox game. Usually, players post their builds or redstone contraptions, ask questions about things they're unsure of, and talk to others within the community.

Recently, a Redditor by the name of 'u/Majora_Reddit' posted a stunning picture of a bridge they had apparently made. In the caption, they mentioned that they had done so for a friend who paid for it with only 10 diamonds.

As seen above, the bridge was made of dark oak wood, blackstones, stone and deepslate bricks. The huge structure was made between two tall hills, over a 20-30 block deep valley. With broad and strong supporting pillars, the sturdy bridge even had a roof over it.

Reactions from Minecraft community on the bridge made for 10 diamonds

Within a single day, the post received over 25 thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments. Many in the community praised the build and later discussed how much the player was paid for something like this, with many commenters sarcastically citing only slightly higher prices.

The main talking point in the post was how little the original poster was paid for the clearly insane amount of work they must have put in to create the beautiful bridge. Some said that 10 diamonds was nothing and hilariously suggested that the builder should have been paid at least 20 diamonds.

Some went on to say that the build was worth several netherite ingots, as the original poster would have had to go to the Nether to gather rare blocks for it.

In the same post, Minecraft players also discussed other ways of using diamonds as currency in multiplayer servers. A Redditor named 'u/Wildgra' said that they paid for normal food items using diamonds since they do not have the time to farm food themselves. To this, many replied how easy it is to get food in Minecraft.

Many commenters stated that it was rather easy, with one of them suggesting that players just need flint and steel or a fishing rod to get food items. With flint and steel, players can simply burn farm animals like pigs and cows to get cooked meat directly.

Edited by Atul S