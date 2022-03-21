Minecraft Redditor builds a Cyberpunk inspired building in the game

The Minecraft Reddit page is a haven for all who play the vast and popular sandbox title. Players from all around the globe flock there to post content and discuss several aspects of the game. From stunning builds to fun clips and questions, this page is a lively place for Minecraft players.

Recently, a Redditor by the name 'u/Megatorious' posted a stunning photo of their skyscraper build. In the caption, the original poster mentions that it was a building inspired by Cyberpunk 2077. He took inspiration from buildings in Hong Kong and other Asian architecture.

The skyscraper contained loads of facets and parts. The creator of the build used several types of blocks to create each facet of the building and tried to mimick the buildings from Cyberpunk 2077.

As the game represents a dystopian future, the building was haphazardly built, but the creator still managed to make it look aesthetically fascinating.

Reactions from people on the Cyberpunk inspired building built by the Minecraft Redditor

As this mega project looked stunning and accurate, it got a lot of attention. Within a day, the post received over 12 thousand upvotes and loads of comments commending the creator of the build and the skyscraper.

There was also a long discussion about the word 'oriental', but it was clarified by the creator of the build.

Several people were simply amazed by the skyscraper built by the Minecraft Redditor. They appreciated the build and the amount of detail that went into making it. Some even talked about how it looked like a HermitCraft server megabase, or a building from the Power Rangers show.

Other people had long discussions about the word 'oriental' in the caption of the build. The word is considered mildly racist towards Asians and East Asians.

Eventually, the original poster commented on the topic, clarifying that he took some inspiration from the Kowloon Walled City in Hong Kong and other places, hence using the word 'oriental'.

He later apologized to those who were offended by the words and clarified that he did not intend to do so and did not know that the word was considered offensive.

