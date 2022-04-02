Reddit is a fantastic place for players of Minecraft to show off their builds. Some of these builds can be a bit unusual, but other times players are treated to awesome contraptions that use the power of slime blocks for locomotion.

A good example is the two-way train photos submitted by user u/estamCZ to the r/Minecraft subreddit. Players were blown away by the look and application of this build.

Minecraft Redditor builds a functional two-way train

Players of the r/Minecraft subreddit were treated to photos of this unusual train designed by u/estamCZ. The series of photos showcases what appears to be a train car capable of going back and forth as a two-way capable train.

Unfortunately, there are only these photos and no video currently of this feat yet, but that hasn't stopped players from becoming enamored with this train build.

Many players had very nice things to say about this creation

When u/estamCZ posted this two-way train to r/Minecraft, many players were very interested. Just from the looks of the train, it looks a bit complicated, and players were interested in seeing the train in motion.

However, most players wanted to share their kind words with u/estamCZ and let them know how awesome this train build looked.

Still, some players wanted to have some confirmation

Although the build certainly looks fantastic and complex, players were looking for video footage of the train in motion. Of course, having a video of the train going back and forth would make this build even more extraordinary.

However, when pressed for a video, u/estamCZ stated they were actually in the process of making one and would provide an update for anyone who wanted to see the train.

Many players wanted to get a tutorial on building the train

On top of just wanting to see the train in motion, many Redditors stated that they wanted to get some lessons in creating this train. A tutorial was requested by quite a few of them, and u/estamCZ stated that they are currently still working on learning how to perfect this build themselves.

They alluded to sharing this with the community to help them to further research into slime block technology.

Redditors like u/estamCZ can help further advanced builds

When the great minds and builders come together on Reddit to the r/Minecraft sub, they can tap into the community of resources there.

By posting and sharing their builds with the world, they can help to advance the education and imagination of any budding builders. Perhaps one day in the future, players will see an even more advanced slime-block train.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha