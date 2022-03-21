Minecraft Redditor builds a stunning fortress in a mountain

The r/MinecraftBuilds subreddit is filled with all kinds of content related to the vast sandbox title. Players from all around the world flock here to showcase the stunning builds that they have built in the game. While Minecraft gives players endless possibilities to build almost anything, they use this to create some mind-blowing structures and showcase them on this page.

Recently, a Redditor by the name of 'u/Arcencaellum' posted several photos of a fortress they built inside a huge mountain. They showcased the entrance and the interior of the fortress that looked absolutely stunning with shaders.

The mountain was completely hollow and contained enormous halls and pathways built by the player. They also built huge pillars to support it and lit most of the areas with controlled lava.

The entrance to the fortress was slightly blended with the mountain's texture and color but had a massive door, two huge water wheels, and two faces. All of this had a medieval and elvish design to it, garnering praise from the community.

Reactions from people on the stunning fortress built by Minecraft Redditor in a mountain

Many people flocked to the post as the fortress looked magical and enchanting. The post received over 3 thousand upvotes and several positive comments within a day.

People were amazed to see such a build and appreciated the player with words of encouragement. They also talked about how it looked like a structure from The Lord of the Rings universe.

After seeing the massive fortress, several people instantly connected it with the famous movie series The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. Both the film series feature a fantasy world of middle-earth where there are huge kingdoms of dwarves who dwell in the mountains and mines.

The fortress created by the original poster looked a lot like Erebor and Mines of Moria from the films. People started mentioning the structures in the films and wrote several dialogs from them as well.

Other than that, many Redditors were simply blown away by the beautiful structure built by the original poster. Some asked how long it took the player to build, and to that, the original poster replied two weeks.

After hearing this, people were even more appreciative of the speed at which the fortress was made. Overall, the build was positively received by the Minecraft community.

Edited by Danyal Arabi