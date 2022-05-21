Minecraft Redditor comes up with clever way to kill the Warden

The 1.19 update to Minecraft is well on its way. Mojang released its first pre-release for the update a couple of days ago, which bodes well for the masses that have been patiently waiting for the update to go live. Today, an official trailer was released without a release date, but it is coming soon.

The most anticipated feature for The Wild Update is arguably the Warden. The Warden was first announced for 1.17 but was delayed twice. Now, it's finally going to arrive and begin terrorizing anyone brave enough to enter the Deep Dark.

It's a challenging mob to kill because of its attacking strength (it can kill fully iron-clad players with two hits) and health (500 health points). Strategies will arise as to how to deal with it best, but one Minecraft Redditor may have already found the key.

Sculk blocks (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft player finds a great method for defeating the Warden

The Warden is completely blind. It can't see a thing, but the others get stronger when one sense goes away. As for the Warden, those senses are dialed way up, much like Marvel's Daredevil.

Wardens are spawned when a Sculk sensor is activated, taking only a little bit of vibration. Darkness arrives, and the Warden begins crawling off the ground terrifyingly.

The Redditor, undoubtedly thinking a lot quicker than most people would when faced with such a threat, immediately went to the Warden and began breaking the blocks he was crawling out of.

Unfortunately, those blocks do not make the Warden appear, and he won't disappear with them. However, the Redditor mined down one more level and trapped the Warden.

The Warden can't traverse a height of two or more blocks, much like players and other mobs. The Warden could also not place a block to climb out, so it remained in this hole.

From there, it's much safer for players. It can still attack things, so players shouldn't get too close, but it's a great way to escape the Warden.

The Minecraft community loves this discovery and will probably put it to use when the 1.19 update arrives. The comments are filled with positivity. One even joked that Mojang might see this and change the Warden's abilities.

Giving the Warden any more abilities would be terrifying. Hopefully, the most fearsome mob in the game doesn't get any more terrifying.

Many players joked about the added abilities the Warden may be given to combat this new method, but there are Mojang developers on Reddit who see these comments. It is a joke, but one day it may be reality.

Mining Fatigue is a frustrating Minecraft status effect, so getting it in the Deep Dark biome would make it even more difficult.

Others noted that, as it stands, the Warden is arguably more difficult to fight than the Ender Dragon, who is the ultimate boss of the game.

If Mojang were to try and combat this new method, one Minecraft player has a pretty fair suggestion that doesn't make it completely overpowered.

Tying the Warden like this is ironic, given how powerful it is.

While there's no telling what the future holds for the Warden, it might not be suitable for players if any of these comments come true.

Overall, the post has received a lot of attention. It already has over 23 thousand upvotes in just 23 hours at the time of writing. The Minecraft community is very excited about the Warden's official arrival.

