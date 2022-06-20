Minecrafter creates and showcases fascinating journey

Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update brought a host of new, engaging, and exciting features. The adorable tadpoles, frogs, and muddy mangrove swamps have made the surface much more lively.

But the most significant change is deep underground, in the deep dark and ancient cities of the overworld, where players can find interesting loot and the most deadly mob: The Warden.

With the ancient cities being the newest and one of the most interesting structures in the overworld, users will want to explore it. And while for most of them, this will involve digging a simple mineshaft until finding one, Redditor u/burlimonster took this to a whole new level.

Minecraft Redditor creates fantastic way to link surface and deep dark

The journey itself

The journey leading down to the deep dark is centered around a massive staircase, slowly twisting and turning back and forth before existing right on top of the gigantic iconic Minecraft portal-frame-esque structure that serves at the center of the ancient city.

The build was by no means easy, with the builder saying that it took nearly 15 hours of Minecraft gameplay, consisting of digging, decorating, and spreading sculk. The sculk would have been the most annoying part, as it requires mobs to die nearby, which will then cause the experience to spread the sculk around.

The tunnel is made of sculk, which serves as the floor and walls. There is a deeplsate wall on either side, serving as a railing of sorts, with a pillar of wall every few blocks, on which there is a hanging soul lantern. The blue light these soul fires give off matches wonderfully with the blue dots scattered across sculk.

There are also unlit purple candles on the lining walls, adding a bit of flair, visual interest, and color to what would otherwise be a very dark build. While there are many soul lanterns, these do not give off much light.

So to keep the tunnel well-lit and safe from mobs, burlimonster used sea lanterns, as this blue light source also matches the soul lanterns and sculks blue look.

While in the video, burlimonster flies down using an elytra, they say the staircase is meant to be walked down. However, it made for a long video for Reddit and would have been too boring for people to watch.

Community reactions

The most upvoted comment on the thread is someone congratulating burlimonster for their sick elytra skills, as the Redditor does several spins while flying down the tunnel to the ancient city.

There are a few other jovial responses. For example, one Redditor compares the tunnel and a movie theatre walkway.

Not all the responses are joyful, as most people agree that the build is very impressive, with one Redditor going so far as to say that this is the best way to implement the deep dark into the overworld and blend the two.

