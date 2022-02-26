Minecraft Redditor creates custom-made cattail in the game

The Minecraft Reddit page is full of players from all around the world sharing their fascinating builds and experiences in the game. From mega builds to innovative decorations, there is always something new on the page.

Recently, a Redditor by the name of u/IZAQ_Gaming showcased a fascinating way of making cattails in the game. Cattails are a type of perennial plant that grows on water. In the photo, the player used a green glass pane on water as its stem and placed a brown candle on top of it. The overall design looked quite similar to cattails in real life.

Reactions from people on the custom made cattail in the game by a Minecraft Redditor

Builds are always appreciated on the Reddit page, and these sorts of innovative creations don't go unnoticed. Within a day, the post got over 20 thousand upvotes and loads of comments. Users appreciated the build and got to talking about the cattail plants and how to make them more authentic in the game.

There was a long discussion on how to make this custom-made design more authentic and closer to real life. In reality, the cattails are closely bunched, but this might not be possible in the game.

If players do try to place glass panes on adjacent blocks, they will connect with each other and won't look like a singular grass leaf. So players talked about how other plants in the game — such as seagrass or kelp — could be used to make it more authentic.

Many were simply impressed by the original poster's innovative design. They also talked about how the player placed a green glass pane to create the stem of the plant.

A redditor named u/Dev_Dobariya_4522 was confused about the tiny black block atop the entire design. However, it was later clarified that it was the wick of the candle.

To create a cattail design in Minecraft, simply place a green glass pane on the water bed until it emerges out of the water. Then break the bottom glass pane to allow the upper pane to float on the water. Finally, place a brown candle atop the glass pane. You can only place them diagonally if you wish to create multiple cattails.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee