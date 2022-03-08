Minecraft Redditor creates diverse and spectacular map

Minecraft is known for its dynamic, open worlds, tailored in a way that lets them generate almost infinitely (there is an eventual word border). Each map is made up of different biomes that have their own geographical features, blocks, and in many cases, specific mobs.

The sheer random nature of world generation gives players a clean slate and allows them to create the map of their dreams.

Recently, a player named u/iwantsandwichesnow uploaded a picture of a custom map on Reddit. The beautiful and vibrant map has tons of different biomes and is captured as a whole to be showcased on the platform.

Player’s beautiful custom map in Minecraft

The size of the map is a respectable 1500x1500. Around six to seven biomes can be located within, each custom-made, vibrant, and detailed to look at.

The world spawn is somewhere among a wonderfully customized plains biome seen as the one with the orange and yellow blocks on the map’s overview. While it does look like a badlands biome, the yellow and orange blocks are powdered terracotta blocks used to decorate it.

To the left of the custom terracotta biome lies a desert biome. Sand dunes can be seen here, along with tall mountains based on blocks found in the desert.

The taiga biome has distinct badlands biome vibes, while the next one resembles a volcanic island based on mooshroom isles. Players can find some custom-made volcanoes and mountains in this area.

A snowy biome is up next, which is greatly detailed and filled with tall trees. The builder has even managed to put snow on every tree’s leaves in the region. Additionally, users can find that some melted masses of ice can be seen drifting near the edge of the snowy biome.

A purple-colored, custom biome can be found next. It seems like pink and purple wool, in addition to concrete, has been used for this area. Gamers can find a ton of hills in this region, along with layers of pink, purple, and violet blocks.

The final two biomes are pretty similar to each other. Both regions show the quality and appearance of an ordinary plain or forest biome. While the user has mentioned that this map is not ideal for a survival base, those who want to build further can use this area to carry it out.

Reactions to custom-built Minecraft map

Map-making is one of the most popular Minecraft-related activities nowadays. While many players focus on building cities and other structures, others have vastly different ideas.

