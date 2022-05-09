Minecraft Redditor creates eerie custom horror map

The amount of blocks available in Minecraft makes building almost anything possible. Many players build places from TV shows, other games, and so much more. There's even a current project in which members are attempting to recreate the world at a one-to-one ratio, which will be an incredible feat when it's finished.

The endless possibilities also allow players to turn Minecraft into something that the game isn't. Minecraft is fundamentally a building game, and outlandish builds make sense because it's what the game is. What the game isn't, however, is a horror game. Despite the sometimes frightening nature of some things, the game just doesn't qualify as a horror game, but players can change that. And that's what one Minecraft Redditor did when they created an intense horror map.

Minecraft gamer makes custom horror map, leaves community amazed

Minecraft is not inherently scary. Once the Warden and the Deep Dark biome get added to the game, that's liable to change. But right now, it's not a frightening game. That doesn't mean it can't be, though.

Through a lack of light and the right use of certain blocks, a horror aesthetic can be attained without even changing the texture pack or using shaders. This Redditor did just that.

The map features a small village with an exact replica hanging from the ceiling. It's an eerie creation that harkens back to the use of reflections as a horror device in many movies.

The interior of the first location features low lighting and many different ways to go. It's truly a maze, but it also emanates terror. There's no real direction as to where the player should go, and players can wander around aimlessly, getting more scared by the minute.

Outside, the village features an armored Steve that follows players everywhere they go, once again going back to the classic tropes of horror movies.

There are buildings with next to no light and no space to move around. There's a haunting forest that seems like it will never end.

Needless to say, everything this Redditor did worked perfectly and will scare anyone willing to take a shot at the map.

