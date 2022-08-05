Minecraft Redditor creates interesting time-lapse of their world

Minecraft players often spend a lot of time on a world. As a result, it can change quite dramatically.

The terrain may look entirely different, and of course, incredible things may have been built by the time a gamer is finished with their world. Many don't remember to do so, but it's pretty interesting to take a picture before and after the world is complete to document all the unbelievable changes.

Users might be surprised with how much they've done and how amazing everything looks when it's all said and done. One of the coolest ways to chart progress in anything is with a time-lapse video.

These are not always accessible, but they can truly show how much growth has occurred. One Minecraft Redditor made a time-lapse for their world and showed all the incredible progress they had made.

Minecraft player shares stunning time-lapse of world with incredible growth

It's one thing to make a world with a house, farm, maybe a homemade villager farm, animal pens, barn, and a few other things that they might need.

That makes for an excellent base and completely changes its location. However, building a massive, sprawling city in Minecraft is another thing entirely.

The beginning of their world (Image via Reddit, u/pycraft)

It's both incredibly challenging and intensely rewarding. The final product is usually the stuff of legends.

It's also worth sharing with the community, though the finished product doesn't tell the whole story.

That's why this Redditor shared a time-lapse video to show just how far they have come.

Even the starting point of this time-lapse is impressive. At that point, the Minecraft Redditor already had a solid city with quite a few remarkable buildings.

By the end of the admittedly brief video, players have probably forgotten about the quaint (by comparison) city they saw at the onset. By the end, the city has spread outwards and upwards.

There are impressive skyscrapers, a bridge over water, and even a Ferris wheel. It's truly incredible what this Redditor was able to pull off. It probably took them an inordinate amount of time.

The video is only eight seconds long, but it truly captures the incredible growth and the amount of intense effort the build truly required.

The Minecraft community is enthralled by this post. They've given it tons of positive attention, including many great comments.

Another commenter had the same idea.

City might not do this world justice.

One commenter wondered just how long this took.

The original poster replied, blowing that estimate out of the water. It reportedly took them nearly a decade of work.

Several comments were left nearly speechless but impressed all the same.

Another compared it to Sin City.

One Minecraft player took it even further than that.

The community has fallen entirely in love with this post. It's been up for one day and already has tons of impressed comments and over four thousand upvotes at the time of writing.

