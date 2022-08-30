Minecraft Redditor creates mega map of the End dimension

Maps are very important in Minecraft. They are a way to know where a player is going, which direction to head in, and what the surrounding area looks like. They are quite useful when exploring, and it can be absolutely devastating to lose one when a gamer dies.

They are also the subject of an incredibly difficult achievement that involves getting nine adjacent fully filled maps, which is one of the most challenging achievements in the game. Normal maps do not work for the End or the Nether, but they can be made there.

One Minecraft Redditor made a map of the End, which is pretty impressive.

An End City can be found in the End (Image via Mojang)

They then went on to make a lot of maps of the End, combining them into an incredible big picture look at the End dimension.

Minecraft player stunningly maps the entire End

There are four different levels of map. The first one is the smallest and shows the immediate surroundings. It's easy to see structures that might be in that area, but it does not cover much of the terrain.

Each subsequent level zooms out a bit until level four, which is the widest map possible and provides the most surrounding area. Filling those out will take quite some time.

The level one maps can be useful and they can be combined with level one maps from adjacent areas to create a really nice image of the surrounding area. This can be accomplished by putting them in item frames (coincidentally how the achievement is done, too).

This player created a 51 x 25 image using those level one maps. This not only took a lot of time to chart the maps but a ton of time to put together, too. The End is famously difficult to traverse, so that took a lot of time as well.

It is an absolutely incredible feat. Exploring the End is difficult enough, but charting maps is another thing entirely. Not to mention the fact that they had to be charted at the precise location otherwise there would be gaps and other errors in the larger image.

The End is considered the most dangerous place to go, but this Redditor conquered it in a way that most other players have not. They simultaneously made the End a little less frightening and made using maps a little more interesting.

The Minecraft community loves this post. They have given it tons of positive attention since it was shared. Many of the comments are impressed.

One commenter thinks the version it was done in is quite extraordinary.

Other players have tried and failed at doing something similar.

The final product looked very realistic.

Doing this map is a feat only a few can achieve.

It must have taken such a long time.

The End is truly vast, which is what makes it so hard and frightening to explore.

This Minecraft Redditor truly made the End less terrifying.

The Minecraft community has given this post an incredible five thousand upvotes in just five hours at the time of writing.

