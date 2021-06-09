Minecraft Redditor creates a mini-game known as lava dodge

A Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/Exhaust_Fleshlight has recently developed a new mini-game known as lava dodge. This game is exactly how it sounds; lava will be shot towards the player, and the player has to dodge it. Players who are looking to increase their reaction times should give lava dodge a try.

In the post above, the original poster (OP) can be seen quickly dodging the incoming lava with ease. While they are in creative mode, this game would ideally be played in survival mode for the added risk and fun.

Also read: Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.10.21 Beta version patch notes: Full list of changes for Windows and Xbox revealed

Redditor creates lava dodge in Minecraft

The post

A shot of the redstone exterior (Image via u/Exhaust_Fleshlight on Reddit)

The post begins with the OP quickly dodging some walls of lava, showcasing how the mini-game is supposed to work. The OP dodges by running into safe zones that are on each side of the room, which provide safety from the quick-moving lava.

The OP then leaves the room to showcase the exterior of the build, which features some intricate redstone. As seen above, the OP reveals how the build works, which consists of pistons pushing redstone blocks on a timer, which leads to more redstone magic. The bulk of the video showcases the redstone, which will go over most players' heads.

After messing with the settings, the OP then goes back into the room and showcases how the lava is approaching only from the sides now. This is an amazing redstone build and is extremely impressive for even the most skilled of redstone builders.

Also read: Top 5 additions in Minecraft 1.17 that fans are excited about

Reactions

This post was extremely popular on the Minecraft subreddit, gaining a massive 9.6 thousand upvotes in only one day. Minecraft Redditors had a lot to say about this impressive post.

Image via Reddit

Many Redditors agreed with the sentiment that the OP should create more contraptions. It is obvious that the OP is very talented with Redstone and has the potential to make even better builds.

The OP providing the download link (Image via Reddit)

In this thread, the OP provides the download link to their build. This is great news for those who want to study this build to see how it is done. The link to the download can be found here.

Image via Reddit

It is a running joke for popular Minecraft YouTuber MumboJumbo to claim that some of his builds are created with "simple redstone" when they are obviously very complicated and technical. This Redditor (like many) seems to be perplexed at the redstone in this post.

The OP likes their shaders (Image via Reddit)

A few players wanted to know what shaders the OP was using since they looked great. The OP then stated that they were using a version of Sonic Ether's Unbelievable Shaders, which is widely known as one of the best shader packs out there.

Great observation (Image via Reddit)

Due to its mini-game quality, a few Minecraft Redditors thought this build was reminiscent of Mario Party, a game that has tons of unique mini-games, one of which is very similar to this build.

Also read: What can players make with copper in Minecraft?

The following reactions are notable mentions from the post:

Image via Reddit

Image via Reddit

Image via Reddit

Also read: Redditor experiences Minecraft VR for the first time

Edited by Shaheen Banu