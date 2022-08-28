Minecraft Redditor creates the mystical Hogwarts with extreme detail

Minecraft is a game that is perfect for recreating beloved structures and entire fictional worlds. One such Redditor from the game's community proved this point magnificently by recreating Hogwarts from the Harry Potter series.

Minecraft Redditor Ducky_67 posted a video on r/Minecraft on August 27 detailing their Hogwarts build. A swooping camera pans around the main premises of the magical school's campus, as well as Hagrid's hut on the outer grounds and the Quidditch arena.

The campus was clearly lovingly recreated, and one has to wonder how long the build took to complete. After the post and video went live, the reception was incredibly well-received by the subreddit's community.

Minecraft: Reception to the Hogwarts recreation

Hogwarts' Quidditch stadium recreated for the build project (Image via u/ducky_67/Reddit)

When r/Minecraft players and posters found the Hogwarts recreation, they were incredibly impressed. Many posters even asked Ducky if they would be willing to post the build as a playable map that could be downloaded and experienced by others.

The amount of detail put into every facet of the build would certainly accommodate multiplayer situations nicely. According to Ducky, they will be making the world available as a map download once they fully complete their perfectly-realized version, as they said they have more work to do.

According to Ducky, they have been recreating this particular Hogwarts build in version 1.16, and intend to add additional tweaks and fixes in the future. One particular point of note was that Ducky used torches in the main dining hall instead of candles.

They stated that once the map has been updated to a later version of Minecraft, the torches in the Great Hall will be replaced with candles to better emulate its appearance, among other things as the area is still very much a work in progress.

According to Ducky, the base concept for this particular Minecraft build was inspired by the school's appearance in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. While the appearance of Hogwarts' campus remains fairly consistent throughout the series, there are several small differences that do appear between the entries.

To complement the accuracy of the build, Ducky used photo and video assets from the sixth film as well as set reproductions as seen in the London studio tour. While having perfect 1:1 accuracy is likely to be an incredibly difficult undertaking, this project is remarkably close to that mark.

Any build of such impressive scope can occasionally give its creator some difficult stretches. According to Ducky, the most difficult aspects of the project so far have been Moaning Myrtle's bathroom and the Quidditch stadium.

The bathroom was allegedly quite difficult to line up correctly as far as furniture and decoration placement is concerned. The Quidditch arena's alternating color schemes were also quite difficult to manage, as the patterns had to appear vivid at a considerable distance.

While no build is perfect, Ducky's creation showcases the creative capabilities that players can display. With enough time and determination, it is truly impressive what even a single player can accomplish.

