Reddit user manages to run a Minecraft server on a camera

Redditor u/turtius was able to successfully run a Minecraft server on his Canon EOS 200D camera.

Some videogame and technology enthusiasts have a niche hobby that involves attempting to get games to run on a variety of devices that they were not intended for.

The cult classic game Doom has an entire subreddit, r/itrunsdoom, dedicated to those who have managed to get the game to run on devices other than computers, such as cash registers and treadmills.

Someone has now brought the same level of dedication and ingenuity to Minecraft.

Reddit user u/turtius managed to get an entire Minecraft server to run on his camera, which is a feat that many everyday gamers likely would have thought to be impossible.

This article will showcase the Minecraft server that was run on a camera by Redditor u/turtius and briefly discuss what made this entire feat possible.

Someone managed to run a Minecraft server on a camera

A Minecraft server being run on a Canon EOS 200D camera (Image via u/turtius/reddit.com

As can be seen in this video, a Minecraft server was successfully run on a Canon EOS 200D camera. Viewers will be able to see that u/turtius is literally moving around and playing Minecraft on the display screen of his camera.

This is an absolutely incredible feat and one that is simply cool to boot.

Advertisement

In order to shed some light on how he accomplished this task, Redditor u/turtius posted the following comment:

"Its avrcraft, its fully running on the camera. I reverse engineered the network module used by canon which just so happen to expose unix like sockets and integrated avrcraft with magic lantern. I posted my fork here: https://github.com/turtiustrek/magiclantern_simplified"

For those who are not tech-savvy or who do not possess advanced knowledge of technology, Redditor u/stayshiny offers the following layman's explanation:

"In layman's terms he flipped the GUI, jumped the firewall, scrambled the binaries and recharged the modem it's very basic stuff."

Anyone who is interested in learning more about this Minecraft and technology accomplishment can view the original Reddit post by u/turtius here.

Related: A working Minecraft piston has been created in real life

Also Read: A working version of the game Battleship has been created in Minecraft