Minecraft Redditor creates a scary hallway with sculk sensors

Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update added many interesting new features to the game, such as mangrove swamps, mud, ancient cities, wardens, allays, frogs, frog lights, tadpoles, frogspawns, and many types of sculk blocks. While all of these features have interesting use cases, the potential for sculk is especially potent.

Sculk was one of the first features shown off for 1.19, and the one that had players hyped the most at first, specifically the sculk sensor. From the start, Mojang has touted these as allowing wireless redstone to detect players and each other in long, cascading redstone chains.

Minecraft Redditor shows off a new style of horror hallway

How it works

This hallway takes full advantage of one of the more interesting additions from Minecraft 1.19. One of the features that players have been most excited about is the sculk sensors. While in the environment, these sensors will summon the warden. But they can be taken by players and used in redstone systems. They will detect entity movement and sound and output a redstone current.

This Redditor has taken full advantage of the sculk sensor's ability to detect entity movement to turn off the redstone lights that act as a light source for the length of the hallway. As a zombie moves toward the player, the lights shut off, keeping the zombie hidden in darkness that slowly progresses to and then envelopes the player.

Chopchunk said in a comment that they used a redstone circuit from another Minecraft Reddit post made by HVCKER for a toggleable on-off sculk sensor. This means that the effect of the hallway turning off as something approaches can be turned on or off. They also commented that the hallway worked in both directions and that the lights would turn back on if an entity walked back down the hallway.

The community's reaction

One of the top comments said what most people would think when seeing the hallway in effect: it is straight out of a horror game. The comparison is apt, as many games would use this effect to obscure the environment, or to add a sense that something is quickly approaching, or charging the player while keeping them in the dark, literally and figuratively, as to what exactly is coming.

However, not all of the comments were praise. A few commenters pointed out that there is a bit too much of a delay between the zombie walking into the light and the lights turning off, which caused the zombie to repeatedly become plainly visible, ruining the immersion and horror factor.

Some commenters with this opinion have suggested having the zombie activate the next row of lights rather than the one they're walking under to have them constantly in the darkest part of the hallway, with darkness approaching first rather than the zombie approaching followed by darkness.

One player also suggested waterlogging the sensors so they don't make noise when activating, which would definitely help add to the illusion and keep immersion intact.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far