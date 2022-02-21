Minecraft Redditor creates a spooky artwork of the Warden

The Minecraft Reddit page is a bustling place filled with thousands of players posting everything related to the game every day. From stunning builds to beautiful artworks, almost anything related to the vast sandbox game can be found here.

Recently, a Minecraft Redditor named 'u/DrZorteus' shared a brilliant artwork of the Warden. They emphasized the scary aspect of the mob and captured it perfectly in the artwork. The post received thousands of upvotes and comments as the mob and other new features are in talks.

In the artwork, they created the Warden in a more human-like form. They create a 3D effect where the mob stores the souls between their ribs. The mob also had huge hands with long, thin fingers, enhancing the scary aspect. It was made in a blueish tone with a blurred torch giving out a slightly warm tone.

Reactions from people on the scary artwork made by the Minecraft Redditor

After the Minecraft 1.19 snapshot release, almost all the players talked about the new mob, the Deep Dark biome and the Ancient City. Hence, this post got thousands of upvotes and comments, where people talked about the artwork.

Many people connected the artwork of the mob to Enderman because of the lanky build of the scary mob. They imagined the new mob would look like this instead of the vast he is in the game.

Some of them also liked how the torso part of the artwork was broad, with ribs coming out and souls being trapped inside.

One person accurately made the RTX meme out of the artwork if it was to be compared with the normal mob in the game. RTX makes the graphics much better in any game, including Minecraft.

Hence, over the years, players have made a meme out of it. The same applies to this as the artwork of the mob looks so good compared to the actual mob.

One person wrote a short story about the artwork. The character 'Steve' meets the mob in a scary encounter. Many people, including the artwork's creator, appreciated the small write-up and complimented the depiction.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar