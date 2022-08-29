Minecraft Redditor defeats Warden in Hardcore Mode without armor

Introduced in Minecraft's 1.19 update, the Warden is an incredibly powerful mob defending the deep dark biome. It has the highest health total in the game and considerable damage output in melee and range battles.

Despite the dangers of this mob, Minecraft players everywhere still wish to challenge it in battle. One user posted their experience to Reddit, and the results were quite impressive.

Redditor TSlyme1 added a video yesterday detailing their ability to defeat the Warden in Hardcore Mode and without the assistance of armor or a Totem of Undying.

Minecraft: Reception to defeat of Warden by TSlyme1

Taking on the Warden, in general, can be incredibly difficult in Minecraft. Naturally, setting the difficulty to Hardcore Mode makes this fearsome mob even more terrifying, amplifying its already fearsome damage output.

A single strike from the Warden's melee attack can kill players who don't bring along some damage resistance with them, usually by equipping armor. Furthermore, with the highest health total in the title, the Warden isn't an easy opponent to defeat under nearly any circumstance.

The Warden can kill unarmored gamers in a very small number of strikes (Image via Mojang)

This is the crux of what makes TSlyme1's video so remarkable. Without armor or a Totem of Undying, users are incredibly vulnerable to death from the Warden's attacks. Even more dangerous, death in Hardcore Mode locks them out of playing in the world due to respawning being disabled.

However, none of this danger deterred TSlyme, and their strategy for defeating the Warden was thrilling to watch.

TSlyme was quite tactical with their battle against Minecraft's spookiest mob. They drew the Warden into the open and used potions and golden apples to buff themselves if things got out of hand.

Then, wisely, TSlyme bogged down the Warden with potions of slowness, which kept the powerful Minecraft mob from charging in and ending the fight quickly with melee attacks.

Tslyme could then kite the mob and strike it with a mighty enchanted Netherite sword, only taking damage from the Warden's sonic boom attack.

While TSlyme kept a Totem of Undying as a precaution, they never needed to use it in this fight. Stuck using its sonic boom attack, the Warden couldn't deal the large amounts of damage it usually can in melee range.

This way, TSlyme could use the Absorption status effect to increase their maximum health, which bore the brunt of the Warden's ranged assault. By the time the potions began to wear off, the Minecraft Redditor had already dealt massive damage to the hearty mob.

Before the Warden knew what hit it, it had fallen to TSlyme's well-planned onslaught. The primary factor in this battle appeared to be the potions of slowness, as otherwise, the Warden would have easily been able to close the distance with its target.

Even with so many status effect buffs, TSlyme would have been unable to sustain a prolonged melee assault from the Warden without armor being equipped.

