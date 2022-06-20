5 best potions to use against the Warden in Minecraft's 1.19 update

Thanks to its massive health total and sheer attack power, Minecraft 1.19's Warden can be a formidable enemy to defeat. Despite these aspects, players can still beat it and occasionally utilize some out-of-the-box thinking to do so.

One of the unconventional ways to fight the Warden in Minecraft is through the use of potions. Though this powerful mob is immune to certain status effects, it can still be damaged and inhibited by various potions available to players.

Due to that, it doesn't hurt to remember which potions are the best to utilize against the Warden, and Minecraft players can find a breakdown of each below.

Top 5 Minecraft potions for damaging or inhibiting the Warden

5) Potion of Slowness

Potions of slowness paired with their status icon (Image via Mojang)

The Warden can move pretty quickly in Minecraft when enraged, and players likely don't want to be on the receiving end of its melee attacks. Due to this, hitting it with a splash potion of slowness may not be a bad strategy. It should allow players to fall back to a safe place and hammer away at the mob with ranged weapons.

Granted, this won't protect players from the Warden's sonic boom attack, but it should at least help them avoid getting hammered away in melee, which is something worth investing a few potions towards.

4) Potion of Strength

A brewed strength potion (Image via Mojang)

If Minecraft players do end up locked in melee combat with the Warden, they'll want to deliver as much damage as possible. By drinking a potion of strength, players will receive an increase in their melee damage output.

Considering the huge health total the Warden possesses, players will want to deal as much damage as possible with each weapon strike. If players pair a potion of strength with the use of a shield in melee combat, they should be able to deal increased melee damage to the Warden while also keeping themselves from sustaining damage from its vicious close-quarter attacks.

3) Potion of Weakness

A potion of weakness being brewed in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

To curb the Warden's damage in Minecraft, it's a good idea to utilize potions of weakness. By hitting the Warden with a splash potion of weakness, players can reduce its melee damage output by four points in Java Edition or one point in Bedrock Edition. This clearly makes the potion a better option in Java, but any reduction of the Warden's damage output in melee is helpful.

Combined with highly protective armor, these potions should allow players to take an additional attack or two from the Warden before the situation takes a turn for the worse.

2) Potion of Decay (Bedrock Edition Only)

Alex with a potion of decay (Image via Mojang)

The Wither status effect can be devastating towards weaker Minecraft mobs, but it also serves its purpose against the Warden. When players hit the Warden with a splash potion of decay, the mob will take damage over time from the Wither status effect.

Despite being an undead mob, the Warden is not immune from the effects of Wither, meaning players can rack up reliable damage by using potions of decay. This is especially true if the Warden is low on health, as a few ticks' worth of damage from the Wither effect may be enough to defeat it for good.

1) Potion of Healing

A potion of healing (Image via Gamer 606/YouTube)

As an undead mob, the Warden is susceptible to healing effects like skeletons and zombies. When struck with a healing status effect, the Warden will take damage instead of healing like other entities. Due to this, players can use splash potions of healing to deal instant damage to the Warden.

This is the inverse of using potions such as potions of harming, which will actually heal the Warden in other undead mobs. Healing potions are fairly easy to brew, making them one of the most proficient tools for battling the mighty Warden.

If players pair multiple potion types together in their fight, the Warden should be substantially easier to defeat. Ideally, melee combat can be kept to a minimum to avoid taking high amounts of damage.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

