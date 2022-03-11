Minecraft Redditor hilariously gets attacked by spider during the day

Players worldwide flock to the Minecraft Reddit page to post all kinds of content related to the vast sandbox game. From stunning builds and complex contraptions to funny clips and asking queries, the page is a haven for all things Minecraft.

Recently, a Redditor, u/LoKoFe, posted a funny clip of how a spider attacked them randomly during the day while they were working on their build. They captioned the post mentioning how the spider wanted some attention from them and attacked.

In the video, the player was placing dirt blocks while the spider was around in passive mode. However, suddenly, the mob started attacking the gamer before running off to a tree nearby.

The user looked at the spider and the sun, confused as to why it was attacking during the day. As is well known, normal spiders are passive during the daytime.

Reactions from people on Minecraft Redditor being hilariously attacked by spider during the day

As the clip was funny and yet sweet, the post got over 14 thousand upvotes and comments within a day. People flooded the comment section and talked about what the spider was thinking and trying to tell the player.

Some people also asked about the texture pack and shaders as the original poster's game looked beautiful.

Several people turned the clip into something cute and wholesome and narrated how the spider wanted the user to see how it climbs a tree. Another Redditor mentioned how they felt it was 'Lucas the Spider,' an animated spider with several short videos on YouTube for kids.

Others also made the same connection and talked about how cute the spider was.

The spider running away to climb the tree (Image via u/LoKoFe|Reddit)

Apart from the main subject, many were intrigued by the look and feel of Minecraft in the clip. They asked the original poster about which texture pack and shaders they were using, to which the latter replied that they were using Stay True and Nostalgia.

These two texture and shader packs are great options if players want slightly different-looking textures in Minecraft.

Spiders in Minecraft are known to be disgusting and annoying because of their sounds and attacks. However, several fans were on its side in this case and thought it was cute that it attacked the gamer to get some attention.

People connected the behavior to a cat in real life and how they also need attention. They humorously blamed the gamer for ignoring the spider completely.

