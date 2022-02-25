Minecraft Redditor makes a Curse of Binding Animation

Minecraft has a plethora of enchantments that players can use to strengthen or modify their weapons, tools, armor, or books. Enchanting can be done pretty early on in the game. However, it does require the player to find some diamonds, obsidian, and a book.

While most of the enchantments in the game relate to positive status effects on the player's gear, some enchantments tend to be just a little more unpleasant. One of the enchantments is the Curse of Binding enchantment.

Like all other enchantments in Minecraft, the enchantment emits a pearly glow when applied to a book or piece of gear. However, as of now, there is no animation of the enchantment in action within the game.

Recently, a redditor named u/vorpralbird designed an animated sequence showcasing the Curse of Binding enchantment at work. This article will cover the player's creation.

Player makes animation of the Curse of Binding in Minecraft

The Reddit post contains a 12-second clip that showcases the animation. The clip shows a player with the "Steve" skin walking towards a redstone contraption. As he proceeds, he steps on a pressure plate that triggers the contraption that uses two dispensers and forces a pair of leggings imbued with the Curse of Binding enchantment onto him.

The player then tries to remove the pair of enchanted leggings. However, due to the enchantment, they refuse to come off. The clip then takes a graphic and horrifying turn, as the player's attempts to remove the leggings result in Steve's legs being separated from his body.

As this takes place, the lower half of the player falls sideways, away from the pressure plate. As the top half of the player falls away in front of the second dispenser, it fires a pumpkin head enchanted with the same enchantment and equips it on the player's head. The video is proof that it is best to avoid this enchantment.

About the Curse of Binding enchantment

Curse of Binding is one of two “Cursed” enchantments in the game. Its primary purpose is to prevent the removal of all “Cursed” items that the player has equipped into their armor slot(s). If players don’t tread lightly and happen to equip items imbued with this particular enchantment, they can only get rid of it under three conditions.

The first condition is that the player dies, thereby losing a chunk of their progression within Minecraft. The second condition is that the item runs out of durability and breaks, and the third condition is that the player is in Creative mode. However, some items imbued with the enchantment do not have a durability meter and therefore cannot be dropped in Hardcore mode.

Edited by Shaheen Banu