Minecraft Redditor makes a life-sized jukebox with over 1000 pieces of wood

Minecraft is an important game for many people. It's so important that they purchase merchandise, make their own art or other things to get the game into their real world. Merchandise, such as toy diamond pickaxes or creeper dolls, play a big part in that. More creative people, however, tend to do things themselves.

There are tons of real-life parts of the game that players have made. Anyone who's drawn a picture of Steve has one. The one this Redditor shared is a cut above, though. This player built a Minecraft jukebox from scratch.

Minecraft player builds jukebox from scratch

In the game, a jukebox requires eight wooden planks and a diamond. These materials are hard enough to get (especially the diamond), but they're significantly harder to come by in real life.

The eight wooden planks sound like nothing when compared to what this Redditor had to do to build the jukebox. He may not have needed a diamond, but the amount of wood required is insane:

"The jukebox is made from mostly walnut wood 'tiles' I cut out myself glued to plywood for structure. It’s roughly 2/3 scale. There is a speaker housed inside the disk slot that lets me play music. My favorite is playing the cat disk from the game."

The final result was incredible. It looks great and even comes with a music disc that looks straight out of real life. At first glance, these might look a little like Minecraft with shaders, but they're not.

A Minecraft jukebox (Image via Mojang)

Not only does it look great, it's functional, too. The music disc doesn't actually play, but there's a speaker for all music, including all in-game tracks.

The community has responded to this incredible work of art positively. In less than a day, the post has garnered over eight thousand upvotes at the time of writing. The comments are full of positive reactions.

Most real-life homages to video games aren't this in-depth. They also don't usually require that much work, but the special ones do. This one is certainly one of the special ones.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul