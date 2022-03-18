Minecraft Redditor recreates nether portal in 3D

The Nether is definitely the most terrifying dimension in Minecraft. The hellish world is an inferno filled with lava, fungi, and some of the scariest mobs in the game.

Though it contains a ton of treasure, it is advisable that players go into the Nether with strong and durable gear. Before a player farms up some durable armor, however, they must build a nether portal that will allow them to enter the nether dimension.

The subject of this article is a simple nether portal. However, redditor u/emile1233’s take on the classic nether portal is a little different, as it has the portal sitting in a 3D environment.

Minecraft player showcases 3D version of a Nether portal

The post includes an eight-second video clip that showcases an astonishingly detailed Nether portal in Minecraft. The video includes a variety of close-up shots of the portal with some beautiful transitions that bring out the depth of the build.

The first shot showcase high-resolution obsidian blocks, which almost seem as real as a genuine, real-life rock formation. Shining and glimmering in the portal’s entrance, the blocks make the portal look like an ancient structure come to life.

A high resolution Obsidian block (Image via planetminecraft.com/G3N3ZIS)

The gateway, seen as a sheet of light in the vanilla version of the game, can almost be seen as a flowing and swirling body of a molten liquid. Additionally, the gateway’s reflective qualities are top of the line and seem to absorb the details of the obsidian blocks around it.

The eerie purple glow emitting from the portal just lights up the surroundings and encloses the build inside its majestic aura.

The owner of the build answered a question regarding the software the portal was built it, revealing it to be Blender. Blender is a popular and free graphics software that many Minecraft players use to enhance various aspects of the game. 3D models of many of the game’s items are a common sight within the game’s community.

Reactions to u/emile1233’s 3D Nether Portal

Nether portals are the doorway between the overworld and nether dimensions. Building a portal is one of the most important steps in a player’s early game progression. Portals need obsidian to be built, and a source of fire has to be lit or activated. Flint and steel are usually the most preferred methods to do so, but other methods also exist.

