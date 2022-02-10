Minecraft Redditor replaces the Ender Dragon with a Thorny Devil, and the result is super cute

Minecraft players, through the use of shaders, texture packs, mods and other add-ons, often customize the game. Adding just one shader or mod can completely change how the game looks and feels. Players can change block types, gameplay mechanics and even how mobs look.

In this instance, a Minecraft Redditor changed one of the most fearsome mobs into something a lot friendlier. Instead of facing the Ender Dragon, this player will be facing a bearded dragon.

Minecraft player changes Ender Dragon to much cuter version, calls it Bearded Dragon

The Ender Dragon is one of the most challenging and fearsome mobs in the game. Just getting to it is hard enough, and many players who do so, fail while trying to defeat it. It's menacing, too, unless someone changes the texture for it.

Instead of the dark, brooding dragon that gamers know and love (or hate), this version is much friendlier. The new texture is not a harsh black and purple. Rather it's a soft brown with tan accents. It also appears to make the dragon a bit smaller than normal.

The original poster called it a Bearded Dragon, though many commenters believed it was a different lizard.

One of them mentioned that it was a Thorny Lizard.

Regardless, the community is rather impressed with this retexture. The post has received nearly 10 thousand upvotes at the time of writing. Most of the comments were also extremely positive and impressed with the design.

The new Ender Dragon (Image via u/meaniezombeanie/Reddit)

A few commenters even mentioned how killing this version of the Ender Dragon would be even more challenging. It's not difficult to attack a hostile, menacing dragon. One that is this cute, providing a bit of a moral dilemma over killing it.

Many commenters also asked if this would be released to the public through a mod or texture pack. There's been no response yet. Given the amount of positive feedback, though, it's hard to imagine this won't make its way into other players' worlds in Minecraft.

Also Read Article Continues below

For now, players will have to settle to enjoy this little creature from afar. Unfortunately, this will only be available to Java Edition players. Bedrock players will simply have to hope Mojang sees this and add it as an official mob to vanilla Minecraft.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan