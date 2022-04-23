Many strange scenarios have happened inside Minecraft. With seemingly infinite worlds and so many players every day, weird things are bound to happen.

Recently, a Reddit user named u/Equivalent-Ad-4574 showed off a video on the r/Minecraft subreddit that showed an Iron Golem facing off against a Warden. Yet somehow, the Iron Golem refused to go down during the fight.

Minecraft Redditor showcases a battle of a Warden vs Immortal Iron Golem

The fascinating video starts with an Iron Golem that is currently red from taking damage as a Warden collapses to the ground, dead.

User u/Equivalent-Ad-4574 then summons another Warden as the Iron Golem seems to flail around while taking damage, yet dishing out maximum punishment to the Warden. The Warden seems defeated and appears to give up before succumbing to the Golem.

Redditors reacted to the strange Iron Golem that was trapped in limbo

Many Redditors were impressed with what appears to be the strongest Golem in Minecraft history. However, Golem seemed trapped in a loop between life and death.

This is because u/Equivalent-Ad-4574 stated that they had given the Golem iron to heal it just as it died, keeping it stuck between life and death. This loop is a glitch that others seem to have experienced before in the game.

Some Redditors thought the Golem was a superior version of Golem

Given how much damage Golem appeared to be taking, it seemed as if it was not just an Iron Golem but a Golem of superior quality.

Though some Redditors mocked Golem for the way it was vibrating during the fight, most praised the quality of the Golem and suggested that it was perhaps made of a slightly different material than iron.

Other Redditors thought the Golem was just too angry to die

Iron Golem quickly took care of the Warden problem. However, the way the Golem was vibrating, along with its furious red color, some Redditors thought the Golem was just too angry to die.

Perhaps it will not rest until it has ensured the completion of its primary mission, to protect its creator. But almost any viewer of the video would agree that Golem accomplished that mission.

Perhaps players will discover how to easily superpower their Golems in the future

With the Warden being a real threat in Minecraft, players will need all of the help they can get to defeat it.

Players who would be able to supercharge their Golem the way that u/Equivalent-Ad-4574 did would have a much better chance of surviving the Warden encounter. Perhaps players can discover a way to consistently power up their Golem for battle in the future.

