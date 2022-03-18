Minecraft Redditor showcases a calcite-stone gradient

Minecraft has one of the best open-world sandbox worlds in all of gaming. With the game’s worlds stretching infinitely, players need a ton of in-game content to keep themselves busy. This is where the game’s large number of items and blocks come into play.

Blocks are the essence and the backbone of the game, as Minecraft is made entirely of them. From cloud blocks and leaves to obsidian and even water, everything in Minecraft is a block. However, one of the newest blocks in the game is known as calcite.

A prime example of how bright calcite is (Image via Reddit/u/bl0ss0mDance)

Calcite is a greyish-white colored block that was added to the game with the first part of the Caves and Cliffs update, also referred to as Minecraft 1.17. The block is described as a “carbonate mineral” by Mojang. As of now, the block is only used as a decorative block, serving no other purpose in the game.

Reddit is filled with subreddits where players post in-game content daily. One such player is Redditor u/gojiberry7-mc, who recently posted a gradient in the r/Minecraftbuilds subreddit that ended with the calcite block.

Player shares a minimalistic gradient with calcite in Minecraft

The eight-block layer is placed in a way that forms a gradient. In this case, the gradient refers to the colors of the structure moving from dark to light. The structure contains four types of Minecraft blocks. While three of the blocks are in pairs, the block that is placed at the end of the build is unique.

On the far left of the build, players can notice that a stone block has been placed, showcasing that the block has the darkest color among the other three types of blocks. From there, the colors keep getting brighter, and the transitions are as smooth as day.

Up next is a stone block with cave vines on it, making it a little brighter. The next block changes the type of blocks to cobblestone, with the third and fifth blocks having variants of cave vines on them and the fourth block being a regular cobblestone block.

The next section contains diorite, one of the more whitish blocks in the game. Again, cave vines on the first diorite block distinguish it from the regular diorite block that comes in at number seven on the structure. The final part of this gradient is a clean, white and bright calcite block, which gets a graceful transition from the diorite block.

Reactions to the calcite-stone gradient build

The picture uploaded with the post showcases an eight-block gradient that includes some of the game’s blocks. An extremely minimalist and clean approach has been taken towards this build, with the builder covering the entire background in white stained glass panes.

