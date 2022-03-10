Minecraft Redditor showcases cute crafting animation

The Minecraft subreddit is where fans of the game can get together and share just about anything from builds to ideas and stories. A Redditor named u/shockpine1 recently posted an adorable crafting animation that gives off vibes of Animal Crossing mixed with Minecraft.

Redditors on the post quickly flocked to the comments section to post about what a cute animation it was.

Redditor on r/Minecraft subreddit posts a cute crafting animation

The beauty of the animation comes from the fact that each time Steve hammers on the crafting table, the ingredients, tools, and ideas bubble above his head change. The items are arranged to match the crafting recipes for the items Steve is creating.

Because there was so much detail involved, players even suggested that this animation would work amazingly as a loading screen:

And it for sure would work as a loading screen. The timing, looping animations, and many different recipes and items being switched out definitely feel like something a player could find in any current game's loading screen.

Some players wanted to know about the process involved

Some players were curious as to the process involved in creating such a masterfully designed animation. They asked u/shockpine1 about the methods employed in the creation and about how long the process took for them to complete.

u/shockpine1 did provide some insight into the process:

While the process was explained easily, a lot more work went into this than many players may realize, and in fact, u/shockpine1 does not even know how much time they spent creating this masterpiece:

The post received much high praise from Redditors

Players all know how it feels to craft an item in Minecraft, dragging and dropping materials into a crafting table and pulling out an item may not seem very deep. Yet u/shockpine1 was able to take this moment that players experience many times during a session, breathe new life into it, and make it feel special.

Players responded in kind, offering much praise for the artist's work:

With this animation, players used their imaginations to really think about what it truly means when Steve crafts items. For some, that made the animation funny, to be able to give the whole process some character. But for others, it made them realize that it was much more than just plopping in some materials and pulling out a new tool.

Artists like u/shockpine1 help power the imagination of the Minecraft community

There are so many creative outlets players can find outside of the game to help power their imagination while giving art pieces for the community to remember.

With endless amounts of creativity that goes into crafting the worlds that players build in the game, it helps to continue that imagination outside the game. Minecraft has inspired creativity in so many aspects of life for people, and seeing art by artists like u/shockpine1 can add a bit more character to our imaginations.

Edited by R. Elahi