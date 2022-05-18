Minecraft Redditor showcases all the incredible additions coming in 1.19

The 1.19 update to Minecraft is still way off in the distance. It certainly seems like Mojang is on the cusp of being ready to release. Each week, they release snapshots, betas and previews to fine tune the features before full release.

Lately, these snapshots, betas and previews have been less about new features and more about bug fixes, seemingly indicating that the update is close to being ready.

It's been a highly anticipated update pretty much since the 1.18 update dropped. Players have been looking forward to the release of the Warden, frogs and Mangrove Swamps. However, as the release gets closer and closer, some feel like it's going to be another disappointment.

However, one Minecraft Redditor strove to show their fellow crafters that the glass is half full, not half empty. They showed them a few of the really cool additions coming in the next update. Check it out below.

Minecraft player shows community what they have to look forward to

When updates are first announced, they're usually hyped up quite a bit. Even Mojang was guilty of that, as one commenter felt like they hyped things up a little too much for 1.19.

They noted that Mojang announces an update and talks about all the cool things players can expect. As the update gets closer, though, they see that there aren't as many cool additions and the additions aren't as cool as they thought.

This phenomenon prompted one Minecraft Redditor to point out that while it may seem like a letdown, the 1.19 update is going to add quite a few really cool things.

He showcased the items that other Minecraft gamers can look forward to, including:

Mangrove wood planks

Mangrove logs

Mangrove roots

Mangrove leaves

Mangrove slabs

Mangrove buttons

Mangrove trapdoors

Mud

Packed mud

Mud bricks

Boat with chest

Echo shards

Recovery compass

Goat horn

Music disc fragments

Sculk

New enchantment

Sculk shrieker

Their list didn't even include the fact that frogs, the Warden, two new biomes and and more are also tabbed for this update. One thing that was removed from this update was fireflies. Ultimately, it's left the community divided.

Many Minecraft gamers are excited about the new things, but others are frustrated with another disappointing update.

One commenter feels like Mojang is moving backwards.

Another pointed out that a lot of these additions were originally delayed.

Others were sympathetic towards Mojang.

Another player pointed out that it might not really be Mojang's fault.

Even with a potentially underwhelming update, there's always something to be happy about.

Perhaps the name of the next update isn't helpful.

But at the end of the day, a free update is always nice.

So far, the post has received over seven thousand upvotes at the time of writing.

