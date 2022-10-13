Minecraft Redditor showcases inescapable deadly trap 

Traps can be very useful in Minecraft. Whether players use them for protection or just to try and antagonize others, using them can lead to a great variety in gameplay. These creations can trap mobs, players, and more or they can just outright kill them. They're also an excellent use of redstone devices since there aren't that many currently in the game.

Some traps are better than others as a simple trapdoor with a pressure plate will do the job, but something more complex will always deal more damage.

Many traps are survivable, but there are some that are nearly impossible to avoid or survive contact with. One Minecraft Redditor took that idea and ran with it, crafting one of the most detailed and incredibly deadly traps that is almost impossible to escape from; check it out below.

Minecraft player builds harrowing trap that you can't escape from

Most traps are pretty simple in the same way that most redstone devices are as anything more is simply too sophisticated for a lot of players. When something far more complex comes around, it's deserving of a lot of praise.

This trap that one Minecraft Redditor created shatters that idea. It's so complex and perfectly crafted that it blows the majority of other creations out of the water.

The video shows an unsuspecting player opening the door and immediately dropping down into a one-block hole. This particular gamer had Netherite armor that was fully enchanted and top of the line. All tools were Netherite, too. If anyone could have escaped this nightmarish trap, it was this player.

A honeycomb structure of glass blocks was used to keep the player in the trap. Those may not seem like unbreakable blocks like Bedrock or even Obsidian, but they are god-like in the context of this trap.

In the trap, a piston is constantly pushing the trapped player back and forth, never leaving them enough time to break even the glass blocks. Meanwhile, the lava present inside is dealing damage to the fully Netherite clad player, rendering them unable to do anything. Water buckets won't place, Ender pearls and anything else wouldn't work either.

Trying to escape (Image via u/sukuro120 on Reddit)

The only way one can get out of the trap in time is if they are clothed in full Netherite armor and happen to have a chorus fruit. This item, when consumed, sends players to a random place nearby. It might be an inopportune location, but it would be better than being trapped inside a nearly inescapable trap.

This was an impressive display of Minecraft mastery as the creator knew how to counter almost every possible escape option. Anyone who has the misfortune of crossing them is in for a long and painful time.

The community seemed to agree and the comment section was filled with awe. One Minecraft player thought that they could at least survive within the trap indefinitely.

One commenter said they couldn't wait to try out their own. Meanwhile, another player has experienced something like this.

There might just be another way to escape as well, according to one Redditor.

This impressive trap has already garnered almost four thousand upvotes in just one day at the time of writing.

