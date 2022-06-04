Minecraft Redditor showcases stunning rock formation mega build

Minecraft offers players complete freedom to build almost anything they want in the game with infinite blocks. This feature of the popular sandbox game has been put to great use as players have come up with stunning mega structures and builds in the game. On top of this, thousands of mods help players create these beautiful sceneries quite easily. Something similar was recently posted on the popular Minecraft subreddit on Reddit.

A Redditor with the username of 'u/NaturesWrath' posted a mesmerizing picture of a special type of circular floating mountain range they created in the game. In the caption, they named it 'coastal rock formation' since it somewhat looked like a rock formation in real life. However, it was much more magical as there were floating boulders of rock connected to each other as well.

The main body of these boulders was made up of different stone blocks, and the upper plateau part was covered with leaf blocks and small trees. The bottom part was quite pointy since it was made up of dripstone. Other than that, several glowberry vines were hanging from them.

Redditors react to rock formation mega structure made in Minecraft

These kinds of huge structures built by players are always appreciated by the community on the Minecraft Reddit page. Within a day, the post received over 26 thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments. Players were extremely impressed by the effort put in by the original poster. Even though some pointed out that it was made with the help of a mod, they still appreciated the enormity of it.

Users who have a good knowledge of several mods instantly recognized the shape of the rock boulders that can only be made through a mod called 'World Edit.' They talked about how the spherical blob shape is a striking feature of the World Edit mod and how the original poster made the structure entirely with the mod.

After noticing that the structure was made with the help of the mod, Redditors also commented on how the rock boulders could be more refined and smooth. The photo looked stunning, but it was quite noisy because of the rough edges. Although they appreciated the effort of the original poster for putting in loads of commands to build this, they still gave some suggestions for improvement.

Apart from discussing the World Edit mod, some Minecraft redditors connected this rock formation with other popular game locations. Redditors mentioned 'Solitude from Skyrim', 'Horizon', and even 'Elden Ring'. This kind of land formation gives a fantastical vibe. Hence, it resembled certain structures from other video games.

Overall, the rock formation mega build was well-received and appreciated on the Minecraft Reddit page. Players instantly understood that the original poster used the World Edit mod and discussed several aspects of it. They also talked about other games that have a similar structure. Even after 18 hours since the post went live, it is still garnering views and reactions from a lot of Redditors.

