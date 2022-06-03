Minecraft Redditor draws the Aether portal betrayal

The Aether portal in Minecraft was one of the most controversial and confusing aspects of the popular sandbox game. It is a mod that allows players to enter a new realm.

However, several players were unaware of the mod aspect and thought that the portal was in the vanilla version. Hence, when they tried to make the portal in the vanilla version, it didn't work, and they felt betrayed. Recently, a Redditor named 'u/that_one_shark' posted a painting of an Aether portal not activating.

The painting showed a player with full armor on their knees and punching the ground in anger after the Aether portal didn't work. The Aether portal was made of glowstone blocks and had some water spilled over it. In the mod, the Aether portal is activated with glowstone block frame and water.

The entire painting was quite basic, with the background showing several types of mountains and trees, and the Aether portal was in the middle of the plains biome along with the player. Although the painting was quite basic in detail, it caught a lot of attention on the Minecraft Reddit page.

Users react to the Aether portal betrayal painting by Minecraft Redditor

The Aether is one of the oldest mods in Minecraft, and due to the confusion around it, it is one of the most popular mods as well. Hence, the painting posted on the Minecraft Reddit page sparked many discussions about it. Players flooded the post and talked about the famous mod at length. The post received over 17 thousand upvotes and loads of comments within a day.

Many users understood the pain of the Aether portal not working in the vanilla version. Players saw the Aether portal being activated in videos and tried the trick in their vanilla version world. However, they were unaware that it was, in fact, a mod. The betrayal of the Aether portal was huge a few years ago. Gradually, players understood that it was a mod.

Several veteran players were delighted to see the Aether portal and talked about it in detail. They discussed other old mods like 'Better Than Wolves' and modern mods like 'Create.' Some Redditors also explained how the Aether mod is still being worked on to be released for the new versions of Minecraft Forge.

Many new players were also confused about the portal memes and asked for their context. Veteran players replied to it, explaining how the portal was a mod and that players thought it could work in the vanilla version. It also coincided with Mojang talking about a sky dimension but never went ahead with the idea. Some players also thought that the sky dimension was secretly present in the game through the Aether portal.

Even though the painting itself was not discussed, the subject matter was fascinating and nostalgic. Hundreds of Redditors flooded the post and discussed the Aether portal and the mysteries behind it.

