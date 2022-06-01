List of new items added to Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update

Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update is releasing soon, and players are gearing up for it in excitement. Since its first announcement at the 2021 Live event, the update has come a long way. The snapshot and pre-release phase have previewed all the new features with Mojang continuing to fix bugs in parallel. Several new items that have been added to the game are related to both mobs and biomes.

The terrifying Warden and derpy-looking Frogs will be released in the update, both spawning in the new Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamp biomes, respectively. Both these biomes have their own set of new items. Players can either find them in chest loot, or craft them on their own.

All the new items added to Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update

1) Bucket of Tadpole

Bucket of Tadpole (Image via Mojang)

This is not an item that players will find naturally in the world, but it can be obtained by another item used on a mob.

Along with Frogs, Tadpoles are also being added to the game as their offspring. Frogs will breed with slimeballs and lay frogspawn eggs that will hatch into Tadpoles. These baby mobs can be scooped up in a bucket and kept by the player.

These buckets of Tadpoles can then be poured into another biome at different temperatures to spawn a different colored Frog.

2) Disc Fragment

Disc fragment (Image via Mojang)

This is a brand new type of item that will be added to the game with Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update. Disc fragments will only be found as chest loot in Ancient Cities generated in the Deep Dark Biome.

Players can use these items to craft the new music disc '5.' Players will need nine disc fragments to craft one music disc. Finding these fragments can be hard as Ancient Cities are dangerous to explore.

3) Echo Shards

Echo Shards (Image via Mojang)

Echo shards are also brand new items that will be added to Minecraft’s 1.19 The Wild Update. They were not announced at the Live event; hence, players were surprised to see them in the snapshots. These items will only be found in Ancient Cities as chest loot and can only be used to craft the new Recovery Compass for now. Eight of them are required to craft one Recovery Compass; hence, collecting them can be tedious.

4) Goat Horn

Goat Horn (Image via Mojang)

Goat horns will finally be released in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update. These were announced way back in 2020 when Mojang was planning to release Goat mobs in the 1.17 Caves and Cliffs Update. The mobs were released in a timely manner, but these items were delayed as the developers tried to refine them.

Goat Horns can be obtained either from Pillager Outpost chests or by making a Goat ram a particular block. Once the Goat rams a block, it drops the horn. There are a total of eight types of horns with different sounds.

5) Mangrove Boat

Mangrove boat (Image via Mojang)

The Mangrove boat is a new item and a vehicle entity that players can craft in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update. A new type of wood is being added with Mangrove trees, meaning that players can build this item with new Mangrove wood planks.

6) Music Disc 5

Music Disc 5 (Image via Mojang)

This is a brand new music disc added with Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update. It is also one of the rarest music discs since it cannot be found naturally as loot. If players want this item, they will have to gather its fragments and craft them together. The sound and music on the disc is similar to the '11' and '13' music discs.

7) Recovery Compass

Recovery Compass (Image via Mojang)

This new type of compass will be released with Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update. The recovery compass cannot be found anywhere in the world and has to be crafted with special items called echo shards.

Once crafted, it will always point towards the location in a particular realm where the player previously died. If the player has not died in a world or is in a different realm, the compass will spin randomly.

8) New Spawn Eggs

Warden spawn egg (Image via Mojang)

In creative mode, players can get spawn eggs from every mob in the game. In Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update, four new mobs are being added: Warden, Frog, Tadpole, and Allay. Hence, players will be able to find new spawn eggs for them. These items are only available via creative mode inventory.

