Minecraft Redditor surprised by a line of Pillagers ready to attack

When people play Minecraft for a long time, they can encounter some special and unusual incidents. The vast sandbox title has loads of AI entities with different behaviors, spawning conditions, and more. Hence, on rare occasions, some unique and rather fun situations can happen that are worth capturing. The same was recorded and shared by a Redditor named 'u/chelseh' on the popular Minecraft Reddit page.

The Redditor posted a video where they were fighting a hoard of Pillagers just outside the Pillager Outpost. These structures can spawn many of these mobs. As the player started running around the Outpost walls, they saw a straight line of Pillagers standing parallel to the Outpost wall.

There were at least 11 or 12 of them standing in a straight line and ready to shoot the player with arrows. This type of unique placement of these AI mobs was quite surprising for the player.

These mobs were so perfectly lined up by the wall that when the player ran past them, it created a unique optical effect for a few seconds. Luckily, the player had strong weapons, a totem of undying, and even an Elytra to escape. They simply used their fireworks to fly and leave the area since the entire Pillager line was loading their crossbows, ready to unleash the shower of arrows.

Users react to the line of Pillagers ready to attack Minecraft Redditor

These kinds of unique videos are always well-received on the popular Minecraft Reddit page. The mobs in the game usually have random movements and simply follow the player if they are hostile. However, the way the Pillagers were so perfectly lined up sparked interest from other Redditors on the page.

Users humorously reacted to the incident, pointing out how the Pillagers formed a line to wait for their turn to fight the player. People also mimicked how the Pillagers must be talking to each other and fighting over who gets to hit the player next.

In the video, the player is properly armored and simply flies away from the Pillagers with an Elytra. This was noticed by several Redditors as they pointed out how the original poster captioned the post:

This is unfair

They hinted that it was not unfair for the player but for the Pillagers simply because the player was so powerful and easily escaped with Elytra.

Redditors humorously discussed how Pillagers' behavior and their cruelty are known by players. Hence, it is evident that they will have an army to execute the player. On the other hand, people also pointed out how the Pillagers looked like an army having a parade with a general.

Overall, the video of Pillagers lining up perfectly to kill the player did amazing on the Minecraft Reddit page. Thousands of users flocked to it and joked about several aspects of the video. Even after 17 hours since it went live, the post continues to garner views and reactions.

