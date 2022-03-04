Minecraft Redditor shows off a magnificent mountain in-game

One of the primary reasons for Minecraft's popularity among various types of players is the number of different mechanics it has. The building mechanic, in particular, is one of the most dynamic mechanics of the game, allowing neat infinite functionality and freedom for players to create almost anything they want.

Many players build houses, mansions, towns, and vehicles, while others pour even more time into the build and constructing “megabuilds” like cities, countries, and nature-based entities. This article will focus on a nature-themed build by Minecraft Redditor u/3exu.

Player carves out a detailed mountain in Minecraft

The build focuses on a gigantic custom-made terrain structure. It consists of an island with three mountains, all in decreasing order of height. The entire island has been terraformed by the builder. Viewers can witness the evenly spread grass blocks going from the seashore to the base of the tallest mountain in layers.

The tallest mountain is beautifully carved, and the same “layered” architecture is seen as a design for it. A ton of custom-made trees can be seen built all the way from the base of the mountain up to half its height. A majority of the trees are made using acacia leaves, with oak and dark oak leaves scattered throughout the build.

The mountains are made using various blocks, including stone, andesite, tuff, cobblestone, and more. Each block adds a new shade of color to the mountain and allows the creator to make his build dynamic yet unique.

One of the smaller mountains has a custom-made structure attached to it. The semi-circular structure provides an interesting aesthetic to the build and is good to look at in general. The trees on and near the other mountain exhibit the looks and properties of the game’s spruce trees.

Mountains in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Viewers can notice a ton of flowers on the ground. Additionally, a lot of melons can be seen growing towards the base of the tallest mountain. A small cottage can also be found if one traces the dock to its origin. Finally, a small boat can be seen in the water, custom-built with wooden planks and wool or white concrete for the sail.

Reactions to the mountain build

Minecraft is a game that caters to a large and dynamic audience. This is due to the reason that the game itself is dynamic and random in every way possible. This urges people with many different interests to hop in and try the game for themselves.

