Minecraft Redditor showcases hidden entrance to secret base

Redstone tools are some of the most exciting features of Minecraft. While Minecraft's player base is popularly known for its creative builds, it also has a technical community creating unbelievable machines with Redstone.

Redstone works like electricity in Minecraft, and players can use it to create signals and make other items do a task in response. There is no limit to the things players can do with Redstone unless one tries to break the game with it. One of the most popular things to do with Redstone is secret doors.

Reddit user u/Extension-Pick-7745 showcased their sneaky hidden entrance to their base on r/Minecraft, the biggest Minecraft subreddit. The post caught the attention of many Redditors and received over 12K upvotes.

Minecraft player shows a hidden entrance to secret base

Reddit user u/Extension-Pick-7745 posted a video showcasing a sneaky way to enter their hidden base. OP (Original Poster) plays on a Minecraft Survival Multiplayer Server (SMP). To keep their valuables protected, OP built a base hidden underneath the ground.

The clip starts with u/Extension-Pick-7745 exploring a regular forest in the Overworld. OP walks up to a normal-looking oak tree and places a Redstone torch on the tree's trunk. Doing this opened an entrance under another oak tree nearby.

OP jumped down the hole and landed on a block of water to prevent any fall damage. Inside the secret base, OP had a simple interior made of planks and stones. The base had necessities like furnaces, crafting tables, and was filled with tons of chests.

After showcasing their base, OP showed their secret base's exit, which looks more exciting than the entrance. OP left the base after getting pushed out of a TNT explosion. Because of water, TNTs did not destroy any blocks.

OP's secret base attracted the attention of many Redditors and received a lot of comments. Reddit user u/faded-noises pointed out OP's expensive exit as it used three TNTs. Another Redditor responded to the comment and said OP could have used slime blocks and pistons instead.

Redditor u/GeometryJosh21 was impressed with OP's Redstone torch trick but mentioned how the secret base could easily be discovered by cutting down trees. OP responded and explained how all underground bases could be found with brute-forcing.

Redditor u/Gellfling suggested OP to use a tripwire hook to close the secret entrance after they are in automatically. In the video, OP uses a button to lock the door manually.

