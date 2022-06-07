Minecraft Redditor showcases Warden trapped on magma cube

The Warden is by far Minecraft’s most brutal mob and boss. With unmatched health, damage, utility, and a unique spawn mechanic and player detection system that means it is difficult to hide, Mojang has made it clear that the point of the Warden is to avoid it as much as possible.

While it can be killed, the lack of any relevant drop and little XP makes it unworthy of the struggle or risk.

Despite this, users have repeatedly found ways to counter the Warden. The first found method was pillaring up, as the mob originally had no ranged attack. This quickly changed, allowing the Warden to combat gamers’ most used cheese method.

While these methods have been patched, more have been found. More specifically, this one was posted on Reddit by a1kron_.

Minecraft Redditor has found interesting solution

Warden trap

As mentioned already, Mojang has made it clear that the Warden should not be killed. Instead, it should be thought of as a force of nature supposed to be avoided.

This has led to an arms race of sorts between Mojang and the community, with the latter finding loopholes and ways to defeat the Warden that the developer then patches and removes.

While most of the most straightforward and most apparent methods the community has found have already been removed, there are still more obtuse ways that fans have discovered. One of these has been shown off by a1kron_ on Reddit and is quite simple.

The Warden can be seen standing in an underwater cave, on top of a T made of magma blocks. The bubble columns seem to be forcing it to spin in place, trapped by the upward currents.

The Warden is not totally defenseless, as it can be seen using its ranged attack on a nearby squid. However, its much more deadly melee attack cannot reach nearby gamers.

If left in Minecraft, this could potentially be an effortless way to defeat the Warden, allowing users to easily and safely explore the ancient cities.

Community has mixed views, as always

Most of the community found immense humor in just how easily this method can help best what Mojang has spent years developing and planning to be the most brutal mob in the game.

While the humor is evident, some people think attention should not be drawn to this method due to how Mojang has made it apparent just how far they are willing to go to keep players from easily defeating the Warden.

However, not all the reactions were so pleasant. There were also those pointing out that Mojang has made numerous updates to the Warden to make it almost impossible to kill but has yet to add enough loot or any real reason for gamers to explore ancient cities.

They pointed out that the difficulty of the Warden is not justified by the lack of loot that individuals can get from the cities it protects.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far