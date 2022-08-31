Minecraft Redditor creates wanted poster using Steve's mob head

The wanted poster for Steve (Image via Reddit)

One of the most beautiful aspects of Minecraft is just how much creativity it can help facilitate. The game has been out for more than a decade, and players are still looking for unique ways to combine items and blocks to create certain effects or details.

Displaying immense ingenuity, some examples include using custom banners to emulate mirrors and giant pixel art, and employing maps as small scaled detailed drawings known as map art.

This creativity has once again been demonstrated by Minecraft Redditor GaloFrango. The player was able to combine Steve’s mob head, a sign, and an item frame into a convincing and good-looking wanted poster reminiscent of the US’ wild west era.

Steve Wanted: How a Minecraft Redditor used Steve’s head to make a wild west wanted sign

The build

The build is conceptually simple. It is an item frame, which contains Steve’s head, with a sign placed over the frame that contains text cleverly spaced to leave room for the head. Furthermore, it also informs any reader that the person is wanted: dead or alive.

This build uses Steve’s mob head as a way to get around his large map art. The latter selection would not work as well as the item frame and sign, as it would be two-dimensional, causing the sign to cover the art. This would require players to make a larger, more spread-out build, which would consume a lot of time and still look worse.

Minecraft community reacts to ingenious build

The predominant reaction of the community is simple praise for the simplistic beauty of the build. The pieces used have been in the game for years, and yet only a single person has made the connection between them to replicate a wanted poster.

This is a perfect exemplification of just how amazing both the game and its community are. There were players stating their amazement with the build, astonished at how they hadn't thought of such ideas. Most of the comments applauded GaloFrango's creativity and execution of the build.

However, some were quick to claim that Steve's head could be replaced with any single player's head. They further emphasized how the latter selection would allow complete customization in servers that have established bounties or crime systems, even linking to other Reddit pages to showcase examples.

Some members of the Minecraft community were also looking to make the build even better. One comment suggested the usage of a mod to make item frames invisible to further blend Steve's head with the sign. This would help accentuate the build and avoid excessive details.

