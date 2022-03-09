Minecraft Redditor showcases impressive collection of custom banners

Banners are a popular decorative item in Minecraft. Players use the item to display different designs that can be applied to tall blocks. Banners have around 16 different color variants, with each banner having different types of patterns and intricate designs available for it. They can be applied to walls, different blocks, shields, or even be displayed as a standalone item.

Recently, Minecraft Redditor u/GingerJay1991posted a short video on the platform that showed a gigantic collection of banners in the game. The video was in the form of a TikTok that showcased the collection. With over 1400 upvotes and more than 80 comments, the post was well-received among the Minecraft community on Reddit.

Minecraft player’s banner showcase has Reddit in awe

While the video lasts for only 22 seconds, it reveals a great deal about the player’s setup and various banner designs. The collection can be seen situated inside a huge hole that the player has dug out to house all their banners. The walls of the hole are littered with loads of custom-made banners with intricate patterns, while even more reside on the floor of the gigantic space inside the ground.

The banners can be seen sorted or distributed according to various factors. A banner set that contains pictures of mountains, snow, and the sun can be seen on the wall. Beside it, a set containing some different types of boats can be seen. Other banner sets include:

Different types of ducks: Four yellow-colored banners with duck faces portrayed on them can be seen hanging on the wall.

Enderman/creepy eyes collection: A massive collection of Enderman-themed banners can be seen standing in n the middle of the area.

Pumpkin-themed collection: Another long row of banners looking like different types of Jack O’ Lanterns and having other pumpkin-like textures can be seen in the middle.

Pride/Rainbow collection: A banner set with various rainbow-colored banners can be seen on one of the walls. This is most likely a nod to the “pride” symbol/colors, or it could just be a celebration of the vibrance of rainbow colors.

Other animals: Banners themed like pigs, sheep, chickens, pandas, and more can be seen on the ground. Foxes have an entire row dedicated to them.

Flower sets: Banners depicting different kinds of flowers can be seen on the ground. Among them are sunflowers and roses.

Swords: Around twenty banners depicting swords in different colors can be seen in a massive collection along with one of the walls.

Miscellaneous banners: Many other banners can be seen hanging on the walls or on the ground. Among these are those that depict medals, intricate patterns, pop culture references like Batman and Pokemon, the world's flags, some pyramids, and more.

It is interesting to note that the player is using Minecraft’s Bedrock Edition in the video. Bedrock Edition is known for having more features and functionality as far as decoration and some other game mechanics are concerned.

