7 real hacks to test in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft is a game of nearly endless possibilities. Due to the plethora of mods the community has made, there are an unlimited number of things to do. Through the numerous types and colors of blocks, players can create nearly anything they can think of. And due to how many different items and mechanics are in the game, there are ways they interact that players might not know about.

The hacks below range from resource-saving hacks to building hacks and even hacks to increase access to resources and make the resources the player has more interesting.

7 useful hacks that players may not know for Minecraft 1.19

7) Diagonal fences

An example of a diagonal fence pig pen (Image via Minecraft)

Pretty much any Minecraft player worth their weight is going to set up a series of animal pens. These animals act as a good source of food and provide useful items such as feathers, leather, or wool.

The only downside to this is setting up the pens. The fences needed to build pens can be quite expensive in terms of wood, meaning players will need to constantly be replanting and harvesting trees, which can be tedious and time-consuming.

However, players can minimize this by placing fences diagonally, as animals have hitboxes too wide to walk through the gaps, though baby animals can, which players should keep in mind.

6) Mining with moss

A player spreading moss underground (Image via Minecraft)

Mining is an important thing to do in Minecraft. It is half of the name, after all. And for players wanting to minimize their pickaxe use while hunting for valuables such as diamond, iron, redstone, and lapis lazuli, there is a very simple solution.

Using a bone meal on a moss block, players can spread the moss to nearby stone and deepslate. Moss can then be broken using a hoe instead of a pickaxe, which means players can quickly clear out underground areas using stone hoes instead of their valuable diamond pickaxe.

The best part of this strategy is that the moss will only convert normal stone or deepslate and not touch the blocks containing the ore that players are mining for.

5) Painting doors

A crouch-only painting door (Image via Minecraft)

While painting doors are an ancient method of hiding portions of a player’s base. Since players can walk through painting, and paintings can take up a lot of wall space, players that leave gaps in the wall can cover them with paintings to hide rooms.

However, players can spice up their painting doors to make them slightly more secure. The method is to make the doorways more secure, including having the doorway higher so that it requires a jump to get in or doorways that require the player to shift into.

These strategies help painting doors work as they used to: great ways to keep players from accidentally stumbling across your hidden base.

4) Grassy Hills

An example of a grassy hill made with moss blocks (Image via Minecraft)

An amazing feature of the real world is rolling grassy hills stretching across huge areas as beautiful showcases of nature. However, this is not an effect that translates very well into Minecraft. The hills that exist have visible dirt on them due to how the texture of grass blocks works.

However, players wanting to upgrade their environment can remedy this by using moss blocks, which have a green plant texture on all sides. This means that placing moss on the edges of an increase in height on a hill will hide the dirt and make the hill appear to be entirely grassy.

3) Renewable lava

A lava generator using dripstone (Image via Minecraft)

Lava is an incredible resource. It can be used to make nether portals in the form of obsidian, cobblestone in the form of generators, and even used as fuel in furnaces, where it will burn for 1000 seconds.

With coal's generation being changed with the new terrain generation, it is nearly impossible to find at the depths players will be mining to get other resources such as diamonds or redstone. This makes lava invaluable as a new renewable fuel.

Thanks to the addition of dripstone, lava can be farmed by placing a lava source block above a dripstone, which is then placed above a cauldron. The lava will drip into the cauldron, which will eventually fill up.

2) Trapped barrels

An example of a trapped barrel setup (Image via Minecraft)

For players wanting to spice up a multiplayer server, as well as instill a distrust of chests and barrels in their fellow players, some very simple traps can be created.

This can be done by adding an observer underneath a chest or barrel, facing upwards into it. This makes it so that whenever a chest or barrel is interacted with, it will send a redstone signal into the block beneath. Then place a TNT or multiple TNT Minecarts below the observer.

This will light up the TNT whenever the chest or barrel is interacted with, potentially killing the person that opens it, sowing the seeds of distrust for storage into others on the server.

1) Transparent map art

An example of a player's map art (Image via Minecraft)

Many multiplayer servers use map art. This is the practice of editing areas of the world so that, when mapped on a map item, it creates a picture from above. Some examples include players using map art to detail the routes of a nether hub or as posters or custom paintings on a wall.

But there is a way to push this to the next level. Players can make their map art in the expanses of void found in the end dimension, resulting in the map having no background as there are no blocks to render. Players can use this to make it look like things are painted directly onto the block behind them or to add details such as dinner plates on a table.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

