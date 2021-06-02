What can players do with feathers in Minecraft?

Feathers in Minecraft are obtained by chickens when they are killed. While they may just seem like lightweight items with little to no use, there are plenty of ways to use feathers.

Chickens that are killed usually drop 1-2 feathers. They are a small, white item that has many uses in crafting other things along with helping players with a rare protection.

Feathers can also be dropped by parrots, which are found in jungle biomes. And tamed cats will bring their owners morning gifts, of which feathers are capable of being one of the many available.

Chickens are found in any of the biomes, much like other animals, and are easy to kill, even without weapons.

Here's how players can make use of feathers in the game.

The uses of feathers in Minecraft

1) Crafting arrows

Arrows are a common weapon in Minecraft. They are mainly used by skeleton mobs to attack players, but players can make their own bows and arrows to do some damage as well. It takes one flint, one stick, and one feather to make an arrow. Arrows can also have enchantments put onto them to make them more powerful.

2) Combined with other items to make Book and Quill

The Book and Quill is a Minecraft inventory item that can be written in like a daily journal. Players can keep track of their days for other players to find or make notes of things they would like to remember, like hiding places for valuable items.

To craft a Book and Quill, players will need a book (made with paper and leather), an ink sac (obtained from an octopus), and feathers.

3) Used to make a Firework Star

Firework Stars are rare items, typically assumed to be weapons, in Minecraft. Their crafting method involves feathers, gunpowder, and any dye. They determine the color, effect, and shape of a firework rocket, which is used to create a decorative explosion that can still cause damage to mobs and players.

4) Trading

As any Minecraft player who has come in contact with villagers knows, they enjoy trading items for more valuable ones. Fletcher villagers will be willing to trade feathers and emeralds and will buy feathers in exchange for the green emeralds that are rare.

Feathers in Minecraft may seem like they do not have many valuable uses, but the truth is they have many uses that can advance players throughout the game and their journey.

