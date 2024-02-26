Minecraft Redditors discuss the old and new zombified piglin model

Minecraft players on Reddit recently had a rather interesting discussion where they discussed whether the old or new zombified piglin model is better. Zombified Piglin has been in the sandbox game ever since the Nether realm was introduced. They are neutral in nature and most common in the hellish dimension. When they were first added, they had a smaller head that resembled a pig.

In 2020, however, Mojang changed the mob's texture and made it resemble a piglin from the Nether than a pig from the Overworld.

In a post by Redditor 'u/Accomplished_Fig1177', the community discussed which of the two models they prefer.

Minecraft Redditors share their views on old and new zombified piglin model

The original poster simply posted a picture of both the old and the new zombified piglin models. In the caption, they wrote two different names by which they are known in the community.

Since the Minecraft Reddit community loves these kinds of debates, the post instantly went viral. Within a day, it accrued over 4,000 upvotes and comments.

One of the Redditors named 'WillyDAFISH' wrote that they like the new texture and model but still call them pigmen rather than zombified piglin. This comment itself received over 3,000 upvotes, proving that many in the subreddit agreed with the Redditor.

Even the original poster replied that they felt the exact same way.

Another Redditor named 'EdwardHB' stated that though they strongly like the new model, the old one gives them a sense of nostalgia. They added how the mob had the ability to kill a player in five seconds before it was nerfed by the developers.

If one of them is provoked, every single piglin the player passes by becomes hostile towards them. There's even a clip that showcases a piglin getting chased by zombie piglins. Hence, they are considered one of the most dangerous creatures to deal with. Players must always keep their weapons away to avoid accidental attacks.

One Redditor named 'Katze1Punkt0' preferred the old model more but understood why Mojang had to change the texture. However, they complained about the naming system for the mob and stated that the developers should simply call it 'Zombie Piglin' rather than 'Zombified Piglin'.

Some users also mentioned that they simply call the mob 'Ziglin' instead of using its proper name, which is too long.

In conclusion, many players from the Minecraft Reddit community discussed the old and new models and names for Zombified Piglins. Some even criticized the word 'zombified' as being too complicated. The post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.