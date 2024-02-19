Hilarious Minecraft clip showcases piglin getting chased by zombie piglins

It's no secret that Minecraft's zombified piglins and standard ones aren't fans of each other, and the latter are quite keen on chasing and attacking the former. Sometimes these chases can be pretty funny to watch unfold, and Redditor u/BoogaBonkHonk recently shared a clip to that effect. In the video, two piglins led a group of zombie piglins and a magma cube on a wild and somewhat goofy chase.

In the video, a piglin misfires a crossbow bolt, inadvertently grabbing the attention of a huge group of zombified piglins and leaving the standard one running for its life. The zombies chase the piglin through a Warped Forest biome. Its movement skills keep the chase going on for a pretty long time before it runs out of space and inadvertently draws a baby piglin into it as well.

Minecraft fans react to the goofy piglin-zombified piglin chase

As one might expect, the Minecraft community was ready with plenty of jokes, including references to the infected horde in the Left 4 Dead series, gang wars in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, and more. Many fans also found it quite funny that an infamous Minecraft Enderman was standing and watching in confusion as the mob of zombie piglins chased down their target.

The Minecraft player u/Saburra was confused about how one of the zombified piglins had an enchanted diamond sword in Minecraft, to which u/BoogaBonkHonk had admitted that they had died and the zombie piglin had picked it up. An enchanted diamond sword may not have been necessary to kill the fleeing piglin, but it certainly didn't hurt once the zombie piglins caught their prey.

Meanwhile, fans like u/Cooly1234 never realized that piglins ran away from their zombie counterparts in Minecraft, but this is certainly the case. In fact, piglins flee from zombified variants, zoglins, and soul fires/torches/lanterns/campfires. Baby piglins will also run away from wither skeletons and Minecraft's Wither boss. so there are quite a few things that piglins are genuinely afraid of.

Unfortunately, despite how quickly the piglin and the baby piglin ran, they were ultimately caught by their zombified counterparts and taken out. Minecraft players joked that the piglin realized from the very beginning just how badly it messed up by firing an errant arrow, as the aggressive range of zombified piglins is quite long and they're more than happy to call their friends into the battle as well.

Small comedic inter-mob interactions like this in Minecraft are always fun to observe and help give the game the charm it is well-known for. Even if a player thinks they've seen just about everything in Mojang's sandbox title, situations like this piglin chase can occur and give fans quite a bit of entertainment completely on accident, enriching the overall gameplay experience as a whole.