5 best Minecraft redstone hacks

Redstone is Minecraft's portal to the weird and wacky, as well as the powerful and complex. This system of pseudo-electricity has been employed to incredible effect over the years, with some players going so far as to create fully-fledged computer processors using its features.

Redstone also has a plethora of powerful in-game uses that players can access through builds and hacks, the five of which are detailed below.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Minecraft's 5 best redstone hacks

1) Block swapper

Block swappers in Minecraft are incredibly simple machines that allow players to press a button to switch one block with another hidden beneath it. They can be expanded to include more than two blocks.

Players could use block swappers to allow for instant switching between crafting stations or to tuck crafting tables and other block stations neatly away when they are not in use.

Block swappers could also be used in advanced Minecraft farms and builds as a way to indicate the machine's current state. For example, a block swapper could be used within a storage system to indicate to a player if the system is full, swapping from green to red wool, respectively.

2) Player launcher

This redstone hack is perfect for players who hate having to use rockets to start flying. All of the different designs utilize the same core concept of funneling knockback and push-forces downward to send the player dozens, and even hundreds, of blocks into the sky, a great way to save on rockets while still getting an unbelievable amount of airtime.

What makes a player launcher a great redstone hack is how many rockets it will save over the course of the game. This means that players will spend less time hunting creepers and farming paper and more time soaring and exploring.

3) Zero-tick farm

Zero-tick farms are one of the most powerful things that Bedrock players have access to. These farms utilize a strange interaction within the game's code to force certain multi-block crops to instantly grow and then be broken by a piston.

While the range of available farmable items is somewhat limited, the sheer speed at which players can generate sugar cane, bamboo, and kelp makes this one of the game's best redstone tricks.

A zero-tick farm should mean unlimited access to emeralds through trading sticks made with bamboo in a Minecraft villager trading hall, fuel and food from kelp and kelp blocks, and paper from sugar cane, among other resources.

4) TNT duplicator

TNT duplicators are an interesting redstone hack. These builds use a block update detector to force a piston to move a TNT block. This causes the game to leave the original TNT in the new block. Meanwhile, the duplicated and ignited TNT block is left in the original position.

This means that a single piece of TNT can be used an infinite number of times. There are a few different uses for this. The first and most obvious use is as a way to kill other players or destroy their builds on a Minecraft multiplayer survival server.

The more interesting use, though, is placing a TNT duplicator on a flying machine and using it to clear huge areas of land automatically. For this reason, TNT duplicators are often used when building expert-level Minecraft farms, such as witch farms.

5) Item sorter

Item sorters are as useful of a redstone hack as they are annoying to build. These systems use complicated networks of Minecraft's hoppers, comparators, and variable redstone signal strengths to funnel blocks to the correct destination chest through the use of filter items.

However, once they are built, they can make a Minecraft survival base so much more effective. An item sorter allows a player to spend hours exploring and adventuring instead of sorting their chests. They can instead just dump all the loot into an input chest and rest assured that the items will end up where they are supposed to go.

Item sorters are the best redstone hack because they save players time and effort doing the boring stuff. They can spend more time playing the game part of Minecraft.