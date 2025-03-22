Minecraft reveals the inspirations for the new variants

Minecraft Live always brings surprises, and this year is no exception. Mojang has spilled the beans on some of the best additions coming to the game in the first major update of 2025, "Spring to Life." Set to launch on March 25, this update is all about breathing fresh air into the Overworld with new animal variants, ambient features, and immersive exploration opportunities.

The developer also revealed a lot of insights about the making of these features. One of the more interesting reveals is the inspiration behind the adorable new Minecraft variants. Let's take a look at these new details.

The inspirations behind the new Minecraft mobs

These new additions are gonna be iconic (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft is no stranger to taking inspiration from the real world, and this time, the developers have looked to nature’s quirkiest creatures to design the latest additions to the game.

Cold cow – Inspired by highland cattle

The new cold cow is inspired by the majestic Highland cattle, known for their thick fur and ability to withstand icy temperatures. It’s the ultimate winter-ready bovine, perfect for those snowy biomes where regular cows might shiver their hooves off.

Warm cig – Inspired by the red river hog

Say hello to the warm pig, which takes after the stunning red river hog. With its striking reddish-orange fur and distinctive markings, this pig is a vibrant new addition to the warmer regions of the game.

Cold chicken – Inspired by polish chickens

Chickens in Minecraft have always been cute, but this new variant takes it up a notch. Inspired by Polish chickens, the cold chicken is probably the most fashion-forward fowl of the flock. Matthew Clohessy, one of the Mojang developers, has revealed that he likes "cool chicken" the most because of its name.

Minecraft fans on Reddit have been speculating about these new variants for a while, and it turns out they were spot on. The developers finally confirmed their theories.

What else is coming in Spring to Life?

Firefly bushes are some of the best new additions to the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The "Spring to Life" game drop isn’t just about new animals — it’s about making the Overworld feel more alive than ever. Here’s a peek at some of the exciting new features:

Glittering firefly bush – A stunning new plant that glows with the soft twinkle of fireflies and adds a magical touch to your nighttime explorations.

A stunning new plant that glows with the soft twinkle of fireflies and adds a magical touch to your nighttime explorations. Falling leaves – Leaves will now drift gently from trees making forests feel more dynamic and immersive.

Leaves will now drift gently from trees making forests feel more dynamic and immersive. New desert sounds – A mysterious new ambient feature that brings eerie, shifting sounds to desert biomes adding an extra layer of atmosphere.

A mysterious new ambient feature that brings eerie, shifting sounds to desert biomes adding an extra layer of atmosphere. More exploration incentives – Whether you’re a builder, an adventurer, or just someone who loves soaking in the beauty of the Overworld, this update is designed to enhance every aspect of your journey.

Minecraft Live revealed a lot of details and brought on some developers for an exclusive deep dive into the creative process. Fans have loved these behind-the-scenes reveals for a long time and these insights showcase just how much thought and passion goes into every Minecraft update.

