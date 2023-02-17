Minecraft's Cherry Blossom biome could benefit from Moolips and Mooblooms

Mojang recently completed the list of new features for the Minecraft 1.20 update by announcing the Sniffer mob, Cherry Blossom biome, and Archeology features. Apart from other great additions, players are particularly interested in the adorable new biome coming in the new installment.

The cherry blossom biome is centered around pink cherry blossom flowers that grow on trees. It will have a brand new kind of tree with a new wood set. The grass blocks in the biome will also generate pink petals that can be obtained and harvested with bone meal. Since this new biome has a flowery and pink theme, Mojang could consider adding Moobloom and Moolip mobs to the game.

Moobloom and Moolip will be a brilliant addition to Minecraft's new Cherry Blossom biome.

What are Mooblooms and Moolips?

For those who might not know, Mooblooms and Moolips are mob concepts created by Mojang to be added to the original sandbox game and Minecraft Earth.

Moolips were a rare cow in the mobile game; they were light pink with sprouted pink daisies. Since Mojang removed the game, Moolip cannot be found anywhere other than in the history books.

Though Moobloom was also a rare cow found in the mobile game, its popularity grew drastically after it was introduced in the 2020 mob vote during Mojang's annual live event. This mob went up against other mobs like Glow Squid and Iceloger but lost to Glow Squid, which eventually got added to the game's next update.

Why Moobloom and Moolip should be added to Minecraft?

In recent times, Mojang has added and will add new biomes that are completely related to flowers: Grove and Cherry Blossom. Even before these updates, the game had a rare flower forest biome filled with all kinds of flowers.

The Cherry Blossom biome is perfect for Moolips and even yellow Mooblooms (Image via Mojang)

Since Mojang is releasing an adorable new biome with pink as a central theme, mob-like Moolips will fit perfectly in the game and enhance the place's look even more. Additionally, since it is a biome related to flowers, Moobloom could also be added.

Though we know Mojang won't add any more features to the upcoming 1.20 update, they must consider reintroducing these two cow variants to fit in all three kinds of flower-related biomes.

The Minecraft community is urging Mojang to add the mobs to the game.

Right after the new Cherry Blossom biome was revealed for the Minecraft 1.20 update, several players in the community instantly thought of adding Mooblooms and Moolips to the game as well.

A Redditor by the name of 'u/AMinecraftPerson' posted an adorable picture of both mobs present in the new Cherry Blossom biome with the help of texture packs. The post received over five thousand upvotes and loads of comments about how they crave these two mobs.

In conclusion, these mobs will work exceptionally well with the new biome if they get added to the game.

Poll : 0 votes