Minecraft's new Oozing potion makes slime farming easy

Minecraft's 1.21 update is slated to bring along new status effects based on its betas, and one of the new effects should make slime farming a breeze. The Oozing effect can be brewed into various potions (as well as tipped arrows) and allows any entity that is killed while bearing the effect to spawn two slimes in the area where it dies, allowing slimes to spawn without their usual requirements.

By using splash potions of Oozing, Minecraft players can convert just about any mob farm they already have into a slime farm. By splashing the farm's mobs with an Oozing splash potion, any mobs killed in the farm will spawn slimes, which can also be killed for their own experience orbs and item drops. All in all, the Oozing effect has changed how players look at slime farming.

Oozing potions can make any Minecraft mob farm a slime farm

A with emitting green particles from the Oozing effect in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Traditional slime farms in Minecraft usually require players to find a world chunk where slimes spawn (known as slime chunks) or a swamp biome, where the phase of the moon facilitates how many slimes spawn within it at night. However, if you have enough Oozing splash potions, you can convert just about any mob farm into a slime farm by using the potions on the mobs spawned by the farm.

Even better, since Oozing potions are created by brewing a slime block with an awkward potion, you can take the slime balls dropped by their farmed slimes and use them to create more slime blocks and Oozing potions. Plus, you can create Oozing tipped arrows, and by using the Piercing/Multishot enchantment, farm slimes constantly with a single tipped arrow.

Where players were once at the mercy of slime chunks or the phase of the moon to ensure they had an efficient slime farm, Oozing arrows and potions have created the potential to farm slimes infinitely in Minecraft without even needing to create a dedicated slime farm. Granted, using the Oozing effect on regular mob farms may not be as productive as true slime farms, but it can still do the job.

A zombie is killed in Minecraft, spawning two slimes thanks to the Oozing effect (Image via Rays Works/YouTube)

One of the best aspects of the Oozing effect is that it can also work on slime mobs, making slime farms even more productive in Minecraft by providing more slimes to spawn and kill. If you find a way (with a dispenser or otherwise) to apply automatic Oozing splash potions into your slime farm, you can make even more productive slime farms than you once had.

On top of all of this, since Oozing potions require slime blocks to brew, you will always have the slime balls to spare to make more slime blocks and potions. Granted, these potions have to be brewed with gunpowder to make Oozing splash potions, but that's nothing a simple creeper farm won't solve. Overall, the Oozing effect is a net positive for farming slimes in the 1.21 update and beyond.