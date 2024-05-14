Minecraft's upcoming trial chamber is the new dungeon fans have been asking for

For years, Minecraft players have requested that Mojang introduce a new dungeon-like structure that is an improvement over the "classic" dungeon that can be found throughout the Overworld. While every player likely wants something a little different, the Tricky Trials update's trial chambers check off several boxes that fans are looking for in a new and improved dungeon experience.

In many ways, Minecraft 1.21's trial chambers account for several factors that players have asked for in a future dungeon structure. They might not be perfect, but they're certainly a sign of progress for Mojang and its willingness to look to the aspects of exploring, battling in, and looting dungeons that players have craved for years now.

Minecraft 1.21's trial chambers offer a new dungeon experience

Vaults and ominous vaults ensure all Minecraft players can loot from trial chambers (Image via Mojang)

While Minecraft mods like When Dungeons Arise! have likely set a pretty high bar of expectations for some Minecraft fans, trial chambers in the 1.21 update deserve credit where it's due for making progress toward offering more robust dungeon-like structures. Trial chambers may not suit every player, but they do several things that players have requested in the past few years.

This includes the addition of vaults/ominous vaults, treasure containers carrying various items, and gear that can be unlocked with trial/ominous keys obtained from Minecraft trial/ominous spawners. What's unique about vaults is that they allow each player in a trial chamber to unlock them and collect items from them, ensuring that every player gets a fair cut of loot while adventuring through the chamber.

Moreover, trial chambers spawn the new breeze mob, presenting a combat challenge that players haven't faced in previous Minecraft dungeons. Moreover, the ability to convert a trial chamber's various blocks into their ominous variants by consuming an ominous bottle allows players to up the ante if they feel confident in taking on more challenging combat encounters.

Ominous trials make traversing trial chambers more difficult, but for better rewards (Image via Mojang)

There's also the matter of the trial chambers' layout and replayability, which are vastly improved compared to many of Minecraft's generated structures to this point. Much like the game world itself, trial chambers are procedurally generated, and while two trial chambers may share features, they can have very different layouts when it comes to their hallways, rooms, and accompanying blocks/loot.

Trial chambers may not be the most complex structures or have the most head-spinning loot compared to what the modding community has accomplished, but they still make for an entertaining mid-level challenge that blends exploration, combat, and even cooperation in multiplayer, something that fans have wanted from a dungeon-like structure for quite some time.

Overall, trial chambers may not be groundbreaking, but they do meet the requests from fans for more in-depth exploration, replayability, combat, and loot when it comes to exploring a dungeon. Compared to the game's original dungeons that are essentially confined to a single room, Mojang is clearly making progress, even if this progress has its imperfections.