Minecraft's Wither boss can become a scary but efficient mining partner

Minecraft is a game with endless possibilities, allowing players to build anything they can imagine, including a fully functioning Minesweeper game. However, the one thing many players would agree on is the tedious nature of mining for rare items. However, a Minecraft player came up with a way of making mining efficient by using the dangerous Wither boss as an explosive ally.

The Wither is a formidable boss that is quite difficult to defeat. But its explosive nature can be used to clear out areas underground, making mining much easier. It is almost like having countless TNTs going off, clearing out a path for you to easily mine rare items such as diamonds.

Minecraft’s Wither: A mining buddy?

For those unaware, the Wither does not spawn naturally. Players have to put four blocks of soul sand or soul soil in a T shape and then place three wither skeleton skulls, which automatically spawn a violet Wither boss.

Since the Wither has an explosive attack, breaking blocks left, right, and center, if somehow this explosiveness can be contained, can be used as well. That’s how to get the Wither to mine for the player.

The idea is to spawn the Wither boss in a very deep mine, preferably in the Y range of around -40 to -60. This reduces the risk of the Wither boss escaping into the overworld and destroying everything in its path. Or worse, getting around the player’s base and leveling it out.

The best strategy here would be to create a small space where the Wither can be spawned and then make a long, two-block high path away from the Wither boss. The Reddit post by Minecraft player CamCamdaMann shows something very similar. This long path ensures players have enough time to run away from the Wither.

Process of summoning the Wither boss (image via Mojang Studios)

To improve this process, players can get a pickaxe with the fortune enchantment, increasing the overall number of diamonds obtained. As the Wither boss destroys the area, it essentially reveals diamond and iron ores, along with Redstone and lapis lazuli. Minecraft players can easily mine these ores using the fortune pickaxe and enjoy the loot.

Needless to say, the Wither boss is one of the most dangerous hostile mobs in Minecraft, which means that this method of mining is very risky. Players who have just started the game should refrain from trying it. One small mishap and the Wither can easily kill the player.

It is recommended that players get high-level gear and potions to kill the Wither boss in case things go south.