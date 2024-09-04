While Wednesdays are generally known to fans for Minecraft snapshots and betas, September 4, 2024, turned out to be extra special, as Warner Bros. released the first teaser trailer for the Minecraft live-action movie. While the trailer has received mixed reactions from fans, players can also get excited about the new Minecraft snapshot 24w36a, which went live for the Java Edition.

Minecraft snapshot 24w36a introduces some exciting technical features that will be useful to data pack creators. One of these features is new item components that allow players to control whether an item is equippable or not. Additionally, Minecraft's resource pack has been updated with the ability to apply trims to any equippable item.

However, these technical changes may not mean much to the average Minecraft player. For them, Mojang has made improvements to bundles, squid spawn eggs, and zombie piglin conversion. As always, there are several bug fixes included with the new Minecraft snapshot.

Minecraft snapshot 24w36a patch notes

Known Issues

Ender Pearls will not teleport you to the right location

Experimental Features

Bundles

When a Bundle is used in the hotbar, one group of items is emptied at a time instead of everything being emptied at once

Changes

Squid Spawn Eggs now only spawn adult Squids

There is a 5% chance of Squids spawned in groups in the wild to be a baby

When a mob converts from one type to another (ex: Piglin to Zombified Piglin), the health of the converted mob is set to the same percentage of max health as the original mob had before conversion

Technical Changes

The Data Pack version is now 52

Resource Pack version is now 37

Data Pack Version 52

Tags

Block Tags

bats_spawnable_on: Blocks that bats can spawn on

Item Tags

Added new tags to control which items can be used to repair various armor sets:

repairs_leather_armor

repairs_iron_armor

repairs_chain_armor

repairs_gold_armor

repairs_diamond_armor

repairs_netherite_armor

repairs_turtle_helmet

repairs_wolf_armor

piglin_safe_armor: Items that, when worn by a player, will cause Piglins to not get angry

Changed Item Components

minecraft:item_name

This component is now always present on every item

New Item Components

minecraft:item_model

Controls item model

Present on every item

Format: namespaced id

namespace:id will reference model /assets/<namespace>/models/item/<id>

minecraft:equippable

If present, this item can be equipped by players in the selected slot

When right-clicking with an item with this component, it will be swapped into the appropriate slot

Format: object with fields

slot: one of head, chest, legs, feet, body, mainhand, or offhand

equip_sound (optional): Sound event to play when the item is equipped

If not specified, the default armor equip sound will be played

model (optional): namespaced ID of the equipment model to use when equipped

These model definitions are loaded from Resource Packs

If not specified, will fall back to rendering as the item itself when in the head slot (or no rendering if not applicable)

allowed_entities (optional): Entity ID, Entity Tag, or list of Entity IDs to limit which entities can equip this item

If not specified, any entity (that can wear this kind of equipment) is allowed to equip this item

dispensable: boolean (default: true), whether the item can be equipped by using a Dispenser

If the item type has special dispenser behavior, this will have no effect

e.g. equippable={slot:'chest',equip_sound:'item.armor.equip_chain'}

minecraft:glider

If present, this item will allow players to glide (as with Elytra) when equipped

Format: empty object

e.g. glider={}

minecraft:tooltip_style

If present, this item can use custom sprites for its tooltip background and frame

Format: namespaced ID for a tooltip style

A tooltip style of namespace:path will use sprites with IDs:

<namespace>:tooltip/<path>_background and <namespace>:tooltip/<path>_frame

e.g. tooltip_style='minecraft:special_sword'

Predicates

Added a new field in the Player sub-predicate, input, that can be used to detect which movement keys the player is pressing

If specified the predicate matches with the corresponding keybind that the player is pressing; it supports detecting the following input:

forward : boolean (optional)

backward : boolean (optional)

left : boolean (optional)

right : boolean (optional)

jump : boolean (optional)

sneak : boolean (optional)

sprint : boolean (optional)

Resource Pack Version 37

Introduced equipment models

Textures for entity equipment have been moved and renamed

The tooltip background and frame may now be customized by replacing sprites:

tooltip/background: The background of the tooltip

tooltip/frame: The frame appearing around the tooltip

Items with a custom tooltip_style component will use sprites with IDs:

<namespace>:tooltip/<path>_background and <namespace>:tooltip/<path>_frame

The nine_slice GUI sprite scaling mode has a new optional boolean property: stretch_inner

If true, the inner parts of the texture (i.e. not the corners) will be stretched instead of tiled

If not specified, defaults to false as before

Item Models

All item models can now use the broken property in model overrides that was previously limited to just Elytra

This will have a value of 1 if the item has 1 durability left, or 0 otherwise

Custom Equipment Models

The appearance of equipment when equipped by players or certain mobs can now be customized by defining 'equipment models' in the Resource Pack.

Equipment model definitions are loaded from assets/<namespace>/models/equipment/<path>.json

These can then be referenced by the equippable component with a model id of namespace:path

The model definition is an object with fields: wolf_body, horse_body, llama_body, humanoid, humanoid_leggings, wings

All fields are optional, and can be used to specify a list of layers for the given model layer type

Each field contains list of layer objects:

texture: namespaced texture location for this layer

namespace:path will resolve to assets/<namespace>/textures/entity/equipment/<layer_type>/<path>.png

dyeable: object with fields (optional), specifying how this layer behaves when dyed (in the dyeable item tag, and has dyed_color component)

color_when_undyed: rgb color int (optional)

If specified, this layer will be tinted by the color contained in the dyed_color component

If the item is not dyeable or not dyed, it will be tinted based on the color specified by color_when_undyed

If color_when_undyed is not specified and the item is not dyed, the layer will be hidden

use_player_texture: boolean (default: false), true if this layer texture should be overridden by a texture given by the player

Only used for wings layers, which will override with the player's custom Elytra texture

Trims

All equippable items with an equipment model defined support rendering trims, based on the trim component

Trim textures will be loaded from the appropriate folder in the textures/trims/entity directory

For example, armor with wolf_body layers will fetch trims from textures/trims/entity/wolf_body

Moved Textures

All equipment-related textures have been moved to subfolders of the textures/entity/equipment directory

Player armor textures have been moved to textures/entity/equipment/humanoid and textures/entity/equipment/humanoid_leggings

<material>_layer_1 textures have been renamed to <material>, and moved into the humanoid subdirectory

<material>_layer_2 textures have been renamed to <material>, and moved into the humanoid_leggings subdirectory

leather_layer_1_overlay and leather_layer_2_overlay textures have been renamed to leather_overlay in their respective subdirectories

wolf_armor and wolf_armor_overlay textures have moved to textures/entity/equipment/wolf_body/ and have been renamed to armadillo_scute and armadillo_scute_overlay respectively

turtle_layer_1 has been renamed to turtle_scute

Llama decor textures have been moved to textures/entity/equipment/llama_body

Horse armor textures have been moved to textures/entity/equipment/horse_body

The Elytra texture has been moved to textures/entity/equipment/wings/elytra

Armor trim textures have also been moved to match the folder structure of the regular equipment textures

Textures in textures/trims/models/armor have been divided between textures/trims/entity/humanoid and textures/trims/entity/humanoid_leggings

For leggings textures, the _leggings suffix is dropped

Fixed bugs in Minecraft 24w36a

MC-16829 - The horse armor model does not show the enchantment glint effect

MC-38022 - Order of rendering translucent block faces fails to update with camera position

MC-88967 - Most NBT tags are not kept when a mob converts to another mob

MC-92875 - Collisionless blocks ignore entities with high velocity

MC-135898 - Teams are not retained when a mob converts to another mob

MC-196556 - When projectiles (such as arrows and tridents) move too fast, they can't be teleported by portals and end gateways

MC-196964 - Fall damage is reset when an entity converts to another entity

MC-230317 - Lead disappears when mooshroom cow is sheared

MC-250924 - Goat horns are missing sounds

MC-259936 - Equipping armor in hand via right-click equips entire stack

MC-261666 - Armor given to Villagers is lost when they convert to Zombie Villagers

MC-270842 - Scores are not kept when a mob converts to another mob

MC-271826 - Armor default attribute modifier component can't be removed

MC-275011 - Instant mine does not work when standing inside of cobwebs

MC-275228 - You can duplicate items in your creative hotbar

MC-275239 - Item duplication while a screen is opened (Creative Mode)

MC-275298 - Blocks with special collision behavior have a larger detection range than previously

MC-275299 - Crafting using Ctrl + Drop key crafts the incorrect amount of items

MC-275344 - Sweet Berry Bushes deal damage inconsistently

MC-275345 - Inventory bug that causes items to be constantly shuffled

MC-275416 - Baby squid or baby glow squid produces ink particles that are too far away from itself

MC-275418 - Feeding baby dolphins won't speed up their growth

MC-275437 - Fast moving entities freeze the server which causes watchdog crash

MC-275445 - Specifying the size of a target in post effect shaders fails

MC-275450 - Player Motion data no longer updates while riding another entity

MC-275455 - Player motion is no longer retained on relative teleportation

MC-275462 - Bats can spawn in unusual places, such as in woodland mansions and beneath trees

MC-275497 - The repairable data component does not exist in armor items by default

MC-275537 - Sliding down honey blocks is slower than in previous versions

MC-275622 - Minecarts with TNT are more volatile than in previous releases

MC-275624 - Redstone wire with custom model unexpectedly appears green

MC-275638 - It is still possible to go through portals without being teleported when going quickly enough by throwing riptide tridents

MC-275642 - Baby dolphins do not spawn naturally

MC-275655 - Entity rotation does not visually update when using the teleport command until the world is reloaded

MC-275745 - A scoreboard objective with display mode below_name renders right behind the player's name

MC-275767 - Camera is shaky when riding an entity that is being constantly teleported

MC-275770 - Guardian beam attacks stay yellow and do not shift colors anymore

MC-276027 - Chestplates and Boots on Armor Stands render the helmet overlay texture

MC-276030 - The blue highlighted text background for signs is gone

MC-276064 - Tall grass generated from bone mealing a grass block will delete the 2nd block above it

MC-276122 - Soul sand and magma block bubble columns don't move the player vertically in creative mode when not flying

MC-276132 - Translucency sorting seems to be slightly broken

MC-276179 - Zombie villagers don't raise their arms to attack again

MC-276204 - Dolphins and axolotls keep trying to swim into the seabed

If you are interested in checking the official Minecraft snapshot 24w36a patch notes, feel free to read it here.

