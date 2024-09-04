While Wednesdays are generally known to fans for Minecraft snapshots and betas, September 4, 2024, turned out to be extra special, as Warner Bros. released the first teaser trailer for the Minecraft live-action movie. While the trailer has received mixed reactions from fans, players can also get excited about the new Minecraft snapshot 24w36a, which went live for the Java Edition.
Minecraft snapshot 24w36a introduces some exciting technical features that will be useful to data pack creators. One of these features is new item components that allow players to control whether an item is equippable or not. Additionally, Minecraft's resource pack has been updated with the ability to apply trims to any equippable item.
However, these technical changes may not mean much to the average Minecraft player. For them, Mojang has made improvements to bundles, squid spawn eggs, and zombie piglin conversion. As always, there are several bug fixes included with the new Minecraft snapshot.
Minecraft snapshot 24w36a patch notes
Known Issues
- Ender Pearls will not teleport you to the right location
Experimental Features
Bundles
- When a Bundle is used in the hotbar, one group of items is emptied at a time instead of everything being emptied at once
Changes
- Squid Spawn Eggs now only spawn adult Squids
- There is a 5% chance of Squids spawned in groups in the wild to be a baby
- When a mob converts from one type to another (ex: Piglin to Zombified Piglin), the health of the converted mob is set to the same percentage of max health as the original mob had before conversion
Technical Changes
- The Data Pack version is now 52
- Resource Pack version is now 37
Data Pack Version 52
Tags
Block Tags
- bats_spawnable_on: Blocks that bats can spawn on
Item Tags
- Added new tags to control which items can be used to repair various armor sets:
- repairs_leather_armor
- repairs_iron_armor
- repairs_chain_armor
- repairs_gold_armor
- repairs_diamond_armor
- repairs_netherite_armor
- repairs_turtle_helmet
- repairs_wolf_armor
- piglin_safe_armor: Items that, when worn by a player, will cause Piglins to not get angry
Changed Item Components
minecraft:item_name
- This component is now always present on every item
New Item Components
minecraft:item_model
- Controls item model
- Present on every item
- Format: namespaced id
- namespace:id will reference model /assets/<namespace>/models/item/<id>
minecraft:equippable
- If present, this item can be equipped by players in the selected slot
- When right-clicking with an item with this component, it will be swapped into the appropriate slot
- Format: object with fields
- slot: one of head, chest, legs, feet, body, mainhand, or offhand
- equip_sound (optional): Sound event to play when the item is equipped
- If not specified, the default armor equip sound will be played
- model (optional): namespaced ID of the equipment model to use when equipped
- These model definitions are loaded from Resource Packs
- If not specified, will fall back to rendering as the item itself when in the head slot (or no rendering if not applicable)
- allowed_entities (optional): Entity ID, Entity Tag, or list of Entity IDs to limit which entities can equip this item
- If not specified, any entity (that can wear this kind of equipment) is allowed to equip this item
- dispensable: boolean (default: true), whether the item can be equipped by using a Dispenser
- If the item type has special dispenser behavior, this will have no effect
- e.g. equippable={slot:'chest',equip_sound:'item.armor.equip_chain'}
minecraft:glider
- If present, this item will allow players to glide (as with Elytra) when equipped
- Format: empty object
- e.g. glider={}
minecraft:tooltip_style
- If present, this item can use custom sprites for its tooltip background and frame
- Format: namespaced ID for a tooltip style
- A tooltip style of namespace:path will use sprites with IDs:
- <namespace>:tooltip/<path>_background and <namespace>:tooltip/<path>_frame
- e.g. tooltip_style='minecraft:special_sword'
Predicates
- Added a new field in the Player sub-predicate, input, that can be used to detect which movement keys the player is pressing
- If specified the predicate matches with the corresponding keybind that the player is pressing; it supports detecting the following input:
- forward : boolean (optional)
- backward : boolean (optional)
- left : boolean (optional)
- right : boolean (optional)
- jump : boolean (optional)
- sneak : boolean (optional)
- sprint : boolean (optional)
Resource Pack Version 37
- Introduced equipment models
- Textures for entity equipment have been moved and renamed
- The tooltip background and frame may now be customized by replacing sprites:
- tooltip/background: The background of the tooltip
- tooltip/frame: The frame appearing around the tooltip
- Items with a custom tooltip_style component will use sprites with IDs:
- <namespace>:tooltip/<path>_background and <namespace>:tooltip/<path>_frame
- The nine_slice GUI sprite scaling mode has a new optional boolean property: stretch_inner
- If true, the inner parts of the texture (i.e. not the corners) will be stretched instead of tiled
- If not specified, defaults to false as before
Item Models
- All item models can now use the broken property in model overrides that was previously limited to just Elytra
- This will have a value of 1 if the item has 1 durability left, or 0 otherwise
Custom Equipment Models
The appearance of equipment when equipped by players or certain mobs can now be customized by defining 'equipment models' in the Resource Pack.
- Equipment model definitions are loaded from assets/<namespace>/models/equipment/<path>.json
- These can then be referenced by the equippable component with a model id of namespace:path
- The model definition is an object with fields: wolf_body, horse_body, llama_body, humanoid, humanoid_leggings, wings
- All fields are optional, and can be used to specify a list of layers for the given model layer type
- Each field contains list of layer objects:
- texture: namespaced texture location for this layer
- namespace:path will resolve to assets/<namespace>/textures/entity/equipment/<layer_type>/<path>.png
- dyeable: object with fields (optional), specifying how this layer behaves when dyed (in the dyeable item tag, and has dyed_color component)
- color_when_undyed: rgb color int (optional)
- If specified, this layer will be tinted by the color contained in the dyed_color component
- If the item is not dyeable or not dyed, it will be tinted based on the color specified by color_when_undyed
- If color_when_undyed is not specified and the item is not dyed, the layer will be hidden
- use_player_texture: boolean (default: false), true if this layer texture should be overridden by a texture given by the player
- Only used for wings layers, which will override with the player's custom Elytra texture
Trims
- All equippable items with an equipment model defined support rendering trims, based on the trim component
- Trim textures will be loaded from the appropriate folder in the textures/trims/entity directory
- For example, armor with wolf_body layers will fetch trims from textures/trims/entity/wolf_body
Moved Textures
- All equipment-related textures have been moved to subfolders of the textures/entity/equipment directory
- Player armor textures have been moved to textures/entity/equipment/humanoid and textures/entity/equipment/humanoid_leggings
- <material>_layer_1 textures have been renamed to <material>, and moved into the humanoid subdirectory
- <material>_layer_2 textures have been renamed to <material>, and moved into the humanoid_leggings subdirectory
- leather_layer_1_overlay and leather_layer_2_overlay textures have been renamed to leather_overlay in their respective subdirectories
- wolf_armor and wolf_armor_overlay textures have moved to textures/entity/equipment/wolf_body/ and have been renamed to armadillo_scute and armadillo_scute_overlay respectively
- turtle_layer_1 has been renamed to turtle_scute
- Llama decor textures have been moved to textures/entity/equipment/llama_body
- Horse armor textures have been moved to textures/entity/equipment/horse_body
- The Elytra texture has been moved to textures/entity/equipment/wings/elytra
- Armor trim textures have also been moved to match the folder structure of the regular equipment textures
- Textures in textures/trims/models/armor have been divided between textures/trims/entity/humanoid and textures/trims/entity/humanoid_leggings
- For leggings textures, the _leggings suffix is dropped
Fixed bugs in Minecraft 24w36a
- MC-16829 - The horse armor model does not show the enchantment glint effect
- MC-38022 - Order of rendering translucent block faces fails to update with camera position
- MC-88967 - Most NBT tags are not kept when a mob converts to another mob
- MC-92875 - Collisionless blocks ignore entities with high velocity
- MC-135898 - Teams are not retained when a mob converts to another mob
- MC-196556 - When projectiles (such as arrows and tridents) move too fast, they can't be teleported by portals and end gateways
- MC-196964 - Fall damage is reset when an entity converts to another entity
- MC-230317 - Lead disappears when mooshroom cow is sheared
- MC-250924 - Goat horns are missing sounds
- MC-259936 - Equipping armor in hand via right-click equips entire stack
- MC-261666 - Armor given to Villagers is lost when they convert to Zombie Villagers
- MC-270842 - Scores are not kept when a mob converts to another mob
- MC-271826 - Armor default attribute modifier component can't be removed
- MC-275011 - Instant mine does not work when standing inside of cobwebs
- MC-275228 - You can duplicate items in your creative hotbar
- MC-275239 - Item duplication while a screen is opened (Creative Mode)
- MC-275298 - Blocks with special collision behavior have a larger detection range than previously
- MC-275299 - Crafting using Ctrl + Drop key crafts the incorrect amount of items
- MC-275344 - Sweet Berry Bushes deal damage inconsistently
- MC-275345 - Inventory bug that causes items to be constantly shuffled
- MC-275416 - Baby squid or baby glow squid produces ink particles that are too far away from itself
- MC-275418 - Feeding baby dolphins won't speed up their growth
- MC-275437 - Fast moving entities freeze the server which causes watchdog crash
- MC-275445 - Specifying the size of a target in post effect shaders fails
- MC-275450 - Player Motion data no longer updates while riding another entity
- MC-275455 - Player motion is no longer retained on relative teleportation
- MC-275462 - Bats can spawn in unusual places, such as in woodland mansions and beneath trees
- MC-275497 - The repairable data component does not exist in armor items by default
- MC-275537 - Sliding down honey blocks is slower than in previous versions
- MC-275622 - Minecarts with TNT are more volatile than in previous releases
- MC-275624 - Redstone wire with custom model unexpectedly appears green
- MC-275638 - It is still possible to go through portals without being teleported when going quickly enough by throwing riptide tridents
- MC-275642 - Baby dolphins do not spawn naturally
- MC-275655 - Entity rotation does not visually update when using the teleport command until the world is reloaded
- MC-275745 - A scoreboard objective with display mode below_name renders right behind the player's name
- MC-275767 - Camera is shaky when riding an entity that is being constantly teleported
- MC-275770 - Guardian beam attacks stay yellow and do not shift colors anymore
- MC-276027 - Chestplates and Boots on Armor Stands render the helmet overlay texture
- MC-276030 - The blue highlighted text background for signs is gone
- MC-276064 - Tall grass generated from bone mealing a grass block will delete the 2nd block above it
- MC-276122 - Soul sand and magma block bubble columns don't move the player vertically in creative mode when not flying
- MC-276132 - Translucency sorting seems to be slightly broken
- MC-276179 - Zombie villagers don't raise their arms to attack again
- MC-276204 - Dolphins and axolotls keep trying to swim into the seabed
If you are interested in checking the official Minecraft snapshot 24w36a patch notes, feel free to read it here.