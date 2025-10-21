Minecraft snapshot 25w43a patch notes: Spear improvements, Lunge enchantment changes, and more

  • home icon
By Manish Kumar Choudhary
Modified Oct 21, 2025 18:55 GMT
Minecraft snapshot 25w43a
Minecraft snapshot 25w43a patch notes (Image via Mojang)

Mojang has released Minecraft snapshot 25w43a for Java Edition, featuring a Quality-of-Life fix for the new spear weapon, major changes to how the Lunge enchantment works, and more.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Minecraft finally added the major features for the Mounts of Mayhem game drop, such as the nautilus and spear. After receiving helpful feedback from the community, Mojang has made some big changes to the spear and its Lunge enchantment. Spears now deal increased charged attack damage and have a larger model.

The Lunge enchantment has had its high durability cost removed. However, it has now been nerfed, as it consumes hunger to perform the dash move. Read the complete changelog below to find out everything new in Minecraft snapshot 25w43a.

Minecraft snapshot 25w43a patch notes

New Features

Spear Weapon

  • Spears now deal more damage through charge attacks dealt by players, but also mobs
  • The Spear model is now slighly larger
  • Spears provide visual feedback when they hit a target in the charge attack

Lunge Enchantment

  • Using Lunge no longer causes durability damage to the Spear
  • Using Lunge now consumes hunger points by exhausting the player, similar to sprinting or jumping
  • Level 1 Lunge consumes 3 hunger points, level 2 consumes 4 hunger points, and level 3 consumes 5 hunger points
  • Lunge can only be used if the player has at least 6 hunger points in their hunger bar
Changes

  • The Nautilus and Zombie Nautilus can no longer be placed in boats

Technical changes in Minecraft snapshot 25w43a

  • The Data Pack version is now 91.0
  • The Resource Pack version is now 71.0

Data Pack Version 91.0

  • World Border interpolation is now dependent on game ticks instead of real time
  • This means the World Border will no longer move when the game is paused
  • It will also respect any changes made by the /tick command
  • Changed loot function filtered to allow running modification when predicate fails
  • Added discard loot function
Commands

Changes to worldborder

  • The time argument is now given in ticks instead of seconds

Loot Functions

minecraft:filtered

  • Field modifier has been replaced with two fields:
  • on_pass - function or a list of functions to run when item_filter predicate passes
  • on_fail - function or a list of functions to run when item_filter predicate fails

minecraft:discard

  • Replaces any item stack with empty one
  • No fields

Enchantments

Enchantment Entity Effects

  • minecraft:apply_exhaustion: applies exhaustion to the targeted entity
  • amount - Level-Based Value indicating the amount of exhaustion to apply
  • effective only on players

Resource Pack Version 71.0

Textures

  • darkened_cutout_mipmap field of the texture section of *.mcmeta files has been replaced by a new field mipmap_strategy with the following supported values:
  • mean averages both color and alpha between groups of four pixels for the current mipmap level to generate the next mipmap level pixel. This was and stays the default strategy for most solid or translucent full block textures
  • dark_cutout is similar to mean, but blends colors in a way that makes the pixels bordering cutout pixels darker. This was and stays the strategy for leaves and Mangrove Roots. It simulates dark interior of the blocks
  • cutout is a new strategy that always generates a mipmap based on the original texture instead of the previous mipmap. Used for most cutout blocks that became mipmapped in this version
  • strict_cutout is a modification of cutout that uses stricter alpha cutoff value leading to the textures using this value disappearing at higher mipmap levels. Is used for flowers and similar blocks to avoid artifacts
  • auto is the default value and will make the game to pick mean for textures that do not contain fully transparent pixels and cutout for those that do
  • All mipmap levels are once again animated for block animated textures
  • Beacon and Redstone dust now support translucent textures
Sounds

  • Added new sound event for the Nautilus:
  • item.underwater_saddle.equip

Fixed bugs in Minecraft snapshot 25w43a

  • MC-53491 - The world border can change in size when the game is paused
  • MC-302669 - Banners sometimes show incorrect textures when viewed from some angles
  • MC-302675 - Some item frames do not render their item correctly after world upgrade
  • MC-302691 - Held and dropped items sometimes fail to render correctly when banners exist in the world
  • MC-302695 - Can use the game mode switcher while the game is paused, and doing so unpauses the game
  • MC-302719 - Debug key binds text is improperly capitalized
  • MC-302724 - The "debug.entry.overlay" string is improperly capitalized
  • MC-302737 - After using the game mode switcher, you need to press F3 twice to toggle the debug overlay
  • MC-302769 - Several blocks now turn invisible at short distances
  • MC-302790 - The minecraft:apply_impulse effect cannot be used in minecraft:location_changed
  • MC-302849 - Mobs with spears deal too little damage
  • MC-302854 - Glass is less transparent when viewed from far away
  • MC-302872 - Severe color contrast between lava mip levels
  • MC-302887 - Spear charging animation in first person isn’t perfectly mirrored between the main hand and off hand
  • MC-302912 - Zombie nautiluses suffocate out of water, unlike other undead mobs
  • MC-302915 - Mipmapping on cutout textures can cause them to appear larger than they should
  • MC-302963 - Killing a player's mounted nautilus will cause that player to briefly glide upward, unaffected by gravity
  • MC-302984 - Holding a spear in the off hand and attacking an entity adds the spear's attack damage to the attack
  • MC-303032 - Nautiluses can still be controlled normally even when they are babies or untamed
  • MC-303138 - Piglins and hoglins can zombify in the nether
  • MC-303150 - Can't lay in bed during the day even with "can_sleep" set to "always" and "playerSleepPercentage" set to 101+
  • MC-303157 - remove_binomial enchantment effect has a chance of producing out-of-range values
  • MC-303166 - /stopwatch create suggests existing stopwatches
  • MC-303181 - Spears have an attribute modifier for attack_damage for both hands, even though the charge attack does not use it
  • MC-303201 - Zombified piglins attack players in Creative mode
  • MC-303266 - Nautiluses and zombie nautiluses can enter boats
  • MC-303381 - Game crashes when serializing a world spawn point with yaw or pitch values outside of rotation bounds
  • MC-303382 - Player spawn points with rotation values outside of bounds aren't serialized
With the Lunge enchantment now requiring hunger points, some players might lose interest in the new weapon. However, these features are still in snapshots, so Mojang may remove this feature or make further adjustments in future updates.

Manish is an expert Minecraft Content Specialist at Sportskeeda. During his 3 years with the company, he has written over 1,000 articles and accumulated more than 24 million views.

With a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Applications, Manish possesses a solid foundation in understanding the technical aspects of the game, helping him create accurate and reliable guides. He also keeps himself updated with Minecraft content constantly via social media and keeps track of the latest game-related advancements.

Manish played numerous games during his childhood such as Pokemon Red and Blue, which significantly influenced his career path as a gaming journalist. While he no longer plays the game, his love for the franchise endures.

He predominantly enjoys single-player titles but also loves to hop on a server with his friends and enjoy a thrilling match of Valorant or Counter-Strike 2. Manish also relishes live-service RPG games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. While he favors the PC platform, he plans to acquire a PlayStation soon.

When he gets time off work, Manish enjoys going on extended walks while listening to music, and taking in the sights of trees, buildings, and people around him. He is also a fitness enthusiast who starts his day at the gym and diligently monitors his nutrition throughout the day.

