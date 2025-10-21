Minecraft snapshot 25w43a patch notes: Spear improvements, Lunge enchantment changes, and more

Mojang has released Minecraft snapshot 25w43a for Java Edition, featuring a Quality-of-Life fix for the new spear weapon, major changes to how the Lunge enchantment works, and more.Just a couple of weeks ago, Minecraft finally added the major features for the Mounts of Mayhem game drop, such as the nautilus and spear. After receiving helpful feedback from the community, Mojang has made some big changes to the spear and its Lunge enchantment. Spears now deal increased charged attack damage and have a larger model.The Lunge enchantment has had its high durability cost removed. However, it has now been nerfed, as it consumes hunger to perform the dash move. Read the complete changelog below to find out everything new in Minecraft snapshot 25w43a.Minecraft snapshot 25w43a patch notesNew FeaturesSpear WeaponSpears now deal more damage through charge attacks dealt by players, but also mobsThe Spear model is now slighly largerSpears provide visual feedback when they hit a target in the charge attackLunge EnchantmentUsing Lunge no longer causes durability damage to the SpearUsing Lunge now consumes hunger points by exhausting the player, similar to sprinting or jumpingLevel 1 Lunge consumes 3 hunger points, level 2 consumes 4 hunger points, and level 3 consumes 5 hunger pointsLunge can only be used if the player has at least 6 hunger points in their hunger barChangesThe Nautilus and Zombie Nautilus can no longer be placed in boatsTechnical changes in Minecraft snapshot 25w43aThe Data Pack version is now 91.0The Resource Pack version is now 71.0Data Pack Version 91.0World Border interpolation is now dependent on game ticks instead of real timeThis means the World Border will no longer move when the game is pausedIt will also respect any changes made by the /tick commandChanged loot function filtered to allow running modification when predicate failsAdded discard loot functionCommandsChanges to worldborderThe time argument is now given in ticks instead of secondsLoot Functionsminecraft:filteredField modifier has been replaced with two fields:on_pass - function or a list of functions to run when item_filter predicate passeson_fail - function or a list of functions to run when item_filter predicate failsminecraft:discardReplaces any item stack with empty oneNo fieldsEnchantmentsEnchantment Entity Effectsminecraft:apply_exhaustion: applies exhaustion to the targeted entityamount - Level-Based Value indicating the amount of exhaustion to applyeffective only on playersResource Pack Version 71.0Texturesdarkened_cutout_mipmap field of the texture section of *.mcmeta files has been replaced by a new field mipmap_strategy with the following supported values:mean averages both color and alpha between groups of four pixels for the current mipmap level to generate the next mipmap level pixel. This was and stays the default strategy for most solid or translucent full block texturesdark_cutout is similar to mean, but blends colors in a way that makes the pixels bordering cutout pixels darker. This was and stays the strategy for leaves and Mangrove Roots. It simulates dark interior of the blockscutout is a new strategy that always generates a mipmap based on the original texture instead of the previous mipmap. Used for most cutout blocks that became mipmapped in this versionstrict_cutout is a modification of cutout that uses stricter alpha cutoff value leading to the textures using this value disappearing at higher mipmap levels. Is used for flowers and similar blocks to avoid artifactsauto is the default value and will make the game to pick mean for textures that do not contain fully transparent pixels and cutout for those that doAll mipmap levels are once again animated for block animated texturesBeacon and Redstone dust now support translucent texturesSoundsAdded new sound event for the Nautilus:item.underwater_saddle.equipFixed bugs in Minecraft snapshot 25w43aMC-53491 - The world border can change in size when the game is pausedMC-302669 - Banners sometimes show incorrect textures when viewed from some anglesMC-302675 - Some item frames do not render their item correctly after world upgradeMC-302691 - Held and dropped items sometimes fail to render correctly when banners exist in the worldMC-302695 - Can use the game mode switcher while the game is paused, and doing so unpauses the gameMC-302719 - Debug key binds text is improperly capitalizedMC-302724 - The &quot;debug.entry.overlay&quot; string is improperly capitalizedMC-302737 - After using the game mode switcher, you need to press F3 twice to toggle the debug overlayMC-302769 - Several blocks now turn invisible at short distancesMC-302790 - The minecraft:apply_impulse effect cannot be used in minecraft:location_changedMC-302849 - Mobs with spears deal too little damageMC-302854 - Glass is less transparent when viewed from far awayMC-302872 - Severe color contrast between lava mip levelsMC-302887 - Spear charging animation in first person isn’t perfectly mirrored between the main hand and off handMC-302912 - Zombie nautiluses suffocate out of water, unlike other undead mobsMC-302915 - Mipmapping on cutout textures can cause them to appear larger than they shouldMC-302963 - Killing a player's mounted nautilus will cause that player to briefly glide upward, unaffected by gravityMC-302984 - Holding a spear in the off hand and attacking an entity adds the spear's attack damage to the attackMC-303032 - Nautiluses can still be controlled normally even when they are babies or untamedMC-303138 - Piglins and hoglins can zombify in the netherMC-303150 - Can't lay in bed during the day even with &quot;can_sleep&quot; set to &quot;always&quot; and &quot;playerSleepPercentage&quot; set to 101+MC-303157 - remove_binomial enchantment effect has a chance of producing out-of-range valuesMC-303166 - /stopwatch create suggests existing stopwatchesMC-303181 - Spears have an attribute modifier for attack_damage for both hands, even though the charge attack does not use itMC-303201 - Zombified piglins attack players in Creative modeMC-303266 - Nautiluses and zombie nautiluses can enter boatsMC-303381 - Game crashes when serializing a world spawn point with yaw or pitch values outside of rotation boundsMC-303382 - Player spawn points with rotation values outside of bounds aren't serializedWith the Lunge enchantment now requiring hunger points, some players might lose interest in the new weapon. However, these features are still in snapshots, so Mojang may remove this feature or make further adjustments in future updates.