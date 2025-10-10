5 best Minecraft enchantments for spear

Spear is a melee weapon in Minecraft that can be crafted using two sticks and one ore, like copper, iron, gold, diamond, etc. It can be used in two ways: jab and charge attack. The jab attack is great on foot, while the charge attack is best used while mounted on a fast rideable mob. Like every other weapon, a spear also has various enchantments that can be applied to it.

Here are some of the best enchantments for the spear in Minecraft.

Note: The spear is still in development and is only available in snapshots. It will soon be officially released with the Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop.

5 best spear enchantments in Minecraft

1) Sharpness

Sharpness enchantment on the spear (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Sharpness is a great enchantment for every melee weapon, including the spear. It simply increases the amount of attack damage done with a weapon. It has a total of five levels of power.

In Java Edition, the first level increases the damage by half a heart, while every next level increases it by one-fourth heart. In Bedrock Edition, the first three levels increase the attack damage by half a heart, the fourth level increases it by one heart, and the fifth level increases it by half a heart.

The spear's jab and charge attack can be easily increased using the sharpness enchantment.

2) Mending

Mending enchantment on the spear (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mending is another great enchantment for every gear, be it a weapon or an armor part. It is a treasure enchantment that can heal a gear when the player picks up XP orbs. This means that the gear simply cannot be destroyed if it is held in the main hand while picking up the orbs. Hence, it is a great power-up for the spear.

However, it is worth noting that mending and lunge enchantments are mutually exclusive, meaning they cannot be applied to the same spear.

3) Lunge

Lunge enchantment on the spear (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Lunge is a brand new enchantment with the spear weapon in the Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop. This enchantment allows players to dash forward when performing a jab attack with the new weapon. For the dash to happen, players must be in the air, either by falling from a height or simply jumping on the spot. To achieve maximum dash distance, players need to aim directly at the horizon, keeping their line of sight parallel to the ground.

Lunge comes in three levels, each increasing the dash speed and distance. As mentioned previously, it is mutually exclusive to mending.

4) Unbreaking

Unbreaking enchantment on the spear (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Unbreaking is a simple but effective enchantment for a spear since it increases the melee weapon's durability. This allows players to use that same spear for longer. When a gear is used, the game reduces its durability by one every single time. The enchantment essentially reduces the chance of this durability depletion with each use, prolonging its life.

Unbreaking comes in three levels, each reducing the chance of durability depletion with each use by 50%, 66.7% and 75%.

5) Looting

Looting enchantment on the spear (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Looting is an enchantment that increases the amount of dropped loot from a mob when it dies. It can also work when a player is holding the enchanted weapon in their hands while a mob is killed with something else. For example, if a player shoots an arrow towards a mob, then quickly switches to a looting enchanted weapon, the looting effect will apply through the arrow, giving players extra loot.

Spear will be the second gear, after the sword, on which this enchantment can be applied. It comes in three levels, each increasing the common drop by one unit, while also increasing the chance of rare mob drops by one percent.

